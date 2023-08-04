Hampton Slukynsky's summer has featured a lot of hockey but the goaltender is gaining experience along the way

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Hampton Slukynsky has certainly racked up the frequent flyer miles this summer.

After a stellar senior season and back-stopping Warroad to Minnesota's Class A championship game, Slukynsky joined the NTDP in April and traveled across the pond for the U18 World Championship.

He returned home for about two weeks before heading to Plymouth for USA Hockey's Goalie Camp, Fargo for the Force main camp and Los Angeles for the Kings Development Camp — who took Slukynsky in the fourth round (118th overall) of this year’s NHL Draft.

Now he finds himself back in Plymouth for the World Junior Summer Showcase, all in a three-month span.

“It’s been a lot of hockey, but it’s been good,” Slukynsky told The Rink Live. “I’ve still tried to find time to train and work out, but it’s definitely kept me busy. I got back from L.A. last month and started ramping up and getting ready for this about two weeks later.

"Then once this is done it’ll be more skating and training to get ready for the season in Fargo. So it’s been a little crazy, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Hampton Slukynsky makes a save through the snow on Wed. Aug. 2, 2023, during the World Junior Summer Showcase. Slukynsky said he grew up always wanting to play with his older brother, Grant, and his friends. It’s the classic goalie story, but the group wanted someone to shoot at and threw Slukynsky in the net. The rest is history. Grant will be a freshman at Northern Michigan this season, where Hampton is also committed. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

At this point Slukynsky is well-versed when it comes to living out of a suitcase or navigating different airports. But the Warroad native finds himself at these camps for a reason as one of the nation’s top prospects between the pipes.

Slukynsky finished last season with a 28-1-1 record, .941 save percentage and a 1.47 GAA, along with posting nine shutouts. Slukynsky won the Frank Brimsek Award — which is awarded annually to Minnesota’s top senior goalie — and finished his varsity career with 20 shutouts.

Warroad had back-to-back runner-up finishes at the state tournament with Slukynsky between the pipes.

Now he’ll head to Fargo and try to continue that success at the USHL level.

“Coming out of high school it was definitely a big jump joining the NTDP and going to the U18 Worlds last season, but I got used to it pretty quick,” Slukynsky said. “Then you go to all of these camps this summer and especially in L.A. with the other draft picks, you get used to that high-level of hockey and know what to expect. So I feel pretty good heading into this season.

“I know this season will be another big jump too, but I’m really looking forward to it and playing in Fargo. It’s a great organization, great arena, great city and I know there’s a lot of support. I know they had a really good season last year too, so I’m really looking forward to getting up there.”

Hampton Slukynsky has spent nearly his entire life in Warroad, which has a population of just over 1,800. He joked it hasn’t always been the big-city life, but he’s loved growing up in the small town. “Living in Fargo this season and having so many restaurants and stores and everything there will be a lot different, but I wouldn’t change it," he said. "We had a good group of buddies that we grew up playing the game together and everyone is so close there. So it’s definitely a special place to me.” Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The Force, who reached the Clark Cup Finals last spring, will open their training camp on Sept. 1 and the 2023-24 USHL season begins three weeks later with the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

Fargo opens the season against Waterloo on Sept. 22 and will play Des Moines the following day.

As for this week’s camp, which concludes on Friday, Slukynsky said it’s been a great experience and something he can build on heading into the season.

No roster decisions will be made in August and Slukynsky finds himself among a talented group of goalies, which includes Trey Augustine, Jacob Fowler and Tyler Muszelik — who were all drafted in June. However, he’s focused on controlling what he can and making a good impression.

While Slukynsky has done his share of travel this summer, he wouldn’t mind adding a return trip to Plymouth in December to his calendar.

“It’s a mid-summer showcase and guys might not be in their in-season form yet, but you still have to go out and compete and treat it like an actual game,” Slukynsky said. “I’m trying to do my best and make a good impression, and hopefully earn an invite back here for the final camp.”