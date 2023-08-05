Friday standouts from the World Junior Summer Showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — The World Junior Summer Showcase came to a close Friday at USA Hockey Arena with a pair of scrimmages.

USA Blue defeated Sweden, 5-4, thanks to a Quentin Musty goal in the final seconds while Niklas Kokko's 26 saves and a pair of third-period goals propelled Finland to a 4-3 win over USA White.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine has been in Plymouth this week and takes a look at some of the top players that stood out Friday.

*Players are listed in alphabetical order*

Filip Bystedt, F, Sweden

Bystedt had a solid camp overall for Sweden but the first-round pick (San Jose, 2022) put a final exclamation point on it Friday with a first-period hat trick.

The left-shot center was in the right spot at the right time on all three, putting rebounds home and capitalizing on his chances. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, Bystedt used his size well throughout Friday’s scrimmage and was on the ice in several key moments down the stretch.

Sweden's Filip Bystedt had a first-period hat trick against USA Blue on Fri. Aug. 4, 2023 at the World Junior Summer Showcase. Bystedt was taken in the first round (27th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Niklas Kokko, G, Finland

Kokko had one of the best individual performances between the pipes this week in Plymouth as the Seattle second-round pick (2022, 58th overall) made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over USA White.

Kokko was especially tested in the final minutes as the Americans looked to mount another comeback but the 6-foot-4, 190-pound goaltender kept them off the board. Kokko flashed the leather several times in Friday's win and looked calm, composed and confident throughout the win.

Even with his big frame, he moves well in the crease too.

Finland goaltender Niklas Kokko made 26 saves Friday in a 4-3 win over USA White at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Ryan Leonard, F, USA Blue

As he did all season at the NTDP, Leonard used his frame to his advantage Friday. When you combine that with his speed and ability to make plays, there are few more dangerous than the Capitals first-round pick.

Leonard had two assists in Friday's win and was constantly involved, whether it be via shots, finding teammates or even mixing it up in front of the net.

Oliver Moore, F, USA White

Moore capped off his camp with his best game, scoring two goals in the loss to Finland.

His first goal was the perfect snapshot of why he's such a dangerous player, using his speed to get behind Finland's defense, batting a puck out of mid-air and roofing a shot over Kokko to give his team a 1-0 lead at the time.

Moore's second came off a nice feed from Danny Nelson and along with the offense, he was also in the defensive zone and saw time on the penalty kill as well.

Frank Nazar, F, USA Blue

USA Blue's top-line trio of Isaac Howard, Nazar and Leonard was arguably the most dynamic line throughout Friday's action and Nazar is a big reason why.

The 2022 first-round pick (Chicago, 13th overall) finished the tournament with eight points in four games, including the game-tying goal Friday against Sweden. His ability to make plays and find teammates was on display, along with his willingness to go to the net.

Frank Nazar looks to make a pass against Sweden during the World Junior Summer Showcase on Fri. Aug. 4, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Jani Nyman, F, Finland

Nyman scored one of Finland's four goals in the win but outside of the goal, he was constantly noticeable in the offensive zone. The left-shot forward has good size too — listed at 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds — and was constantly in front of the American net.

Nyman is also a Seattle draft pick as he was taken last summer in the second round, 49th overall.

Finland's Jani Nyman waits for a faceoff against USA White during the World Junior Summer Showcase on Fri. Aug. 4, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Eric Pohlkamp, D, USA Blue

In a blue line that features many talented defensemen and some returning experience, Pohlkamp didn't exactly get much attention heading into this week's camp. However, the USHL Defenseman of the Year continued to impress this week and is certainly in the mix for the WJC roster.

He once again showed he's not afraid to play the body Friday and had several good shots from the point, along with spending time on the power play — an area he excelled with Cedar Rapids this season.

David Carle said it himself after Friday's scrimmage that Pohlkamp surprised him and that his skating and ability to close out were better than he anticipated. But he'll be a very interesting name to follow come December.

Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp delivers a hit on Minnesota forward Oliver Moore on Wed. Aug. 2, 2023, during the World Junior Summer Showcase. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Otto Stenberg, F, Sweden

Stenberg had both a multi-point and multi-penalty showing in Friday’s loss. However, it was his shots that created two of Bystedt’s goals and his penalties were a result of his willingness to play with an edge.

Stenberg was taken by St. Louis in the first round (25th overall) of this summer’s draft and the left-shot forward will be a player to watch come December.