Junior and Prospects

Five players that stood out during Day 2 of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp continued Saturday at USA Hockey Arena as 38 players battle for roster spots. Here are a few of the standouts from Saturday's scrimmage

Owen Keefe 22 Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Team Blue defenseman Owen Keefe netted a hat trick during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp in Plymouth. The BU commit was one of several players that stood out ahead of Monday's roster announcement.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Today at 7:57 PM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Day 2 of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp is complete after a morning practice and the camp’s first scrimmage, which consisted of two 25-minute halves Saturday afternoon.

With a slew of college coaches and NHL scouts on-hand inside USA Hockey Arena, Team Blue jumped out to a 5-1 lead thanks to first-half goals from Henry Lechner, Owen Keefe (2) and Ryker Lee (2).

While the White team clawed back and tied the game in the second half, Keefe completed the hat trick with 4:59 left, putting Team Blue back on top and ultimately securing the 6-5 win.

Callum Hughes scored twice while AJ Spellacy and Will Zellers scored Team White’s other two second-half goals in the loss.

The camp will continue with another practice and scrimmage on Sunday, followed by the roster announcement Monday morning.

“It’s been a good start so far,” head coach Luke Strand told The Rink Live. “I think it’s been good for the guys to settle some nerves and get acclimated, and they’ve handled it well so far. There’s a lot of pressure on these young kids to perform so we’ve just been letting them try to be the best version of themselves.

“We have a lot of guys that can make plays and we have guys that are willing to play winning hockey. I think from the back end out the goaltending should be good, the defense should have mobility and size, and I think up front we have a lot of guys that can get around the rink. Now we have to find the right mix of players to make sure all of the jobs are checked off.”

Luke Strand whiteboard Hlinka Camp.JPG
Head coach Luke Strand goes over a drill during practice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 21, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

This year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs Aug. 1-6 and will be played in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

While no decisions have been made on a final roster yet, here are five players that stood out during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Trevor Connelly, F, Tri-City (USHL)

Few players in this weekend’s camp possess the speed and skill combination that Connelly brings to the table and it was clearly on display Saturday. While Connelly didn’t find the back of the net, he was as involved in the offensive zone as anybody.

Team Blue controlled much of the play in the first half and Connelly was constantly a threat, whether it was with a pass, a move to the net or a shot. He helped create multiple goals in Saturday’s scrimmage and at this point it’d be a surprise if Connelly doesn’t hear his name called Monday morning.

Trevor Connelly Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Although Trevor Connelly didn't find the back of the net, the Tri-City forward was a constant threat during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Connelly is coming off a breakout rookie season with Tri-City as he racked up 24 goals and 47 points in 57 games. The Providence commit also set a franchise record with an 18-game point streak along the way too and was an All-USHL Rookie Second Team pick.

Caleb Heil, G, Sioux Falls Power (T1EHL)

Heil was the best of the four goaltenders to man the crease Saturday afternoon. Besides one power-play goal, Heil stopped everything else that came his way in his 25 minutes of action. Heil made a couple key saves early too and looked comfortable and confident in the net.

Caleb Heil Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Caleb Heil stopped all but one shot fired his way during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Victoria, Minn., native is an interesting story and has been a relatively unknown commodity on the prospect scene. He’s still uncommitted and although he’s still just 17, he hasn’t seen too much action on the international stage. However, he did get a small taste of the USHL last season and handled it well as he appeared in nine games with the Sioux Falls Stampede, where he’ll return this winter.

Saturday’s performance was a positive sign for Heil as he battles for one of the two goalie spots on Team USA’s roster.

Callum Hughes, F, Mount St. Charles (NEPACK)

Hughes scored two goals in a 24-second span, finding himself in the right place at the right team and finding the back of the net. The left-shot center was on a line with JJ Monteiro and Colin Frank that generated numerous chances throughout the scrimmage and Hughes took advantage, tying the game at the time.

Callum Hughes Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Callum Hughes celebrates his second goal of the day with Eero Butella and JJ Monteiro during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Hughes is coming off a good year with Mount St. Charles U16 AAA team as he scored 14 goals and racked up 56 points in 39 games. Hughes was also good defensively and on the faceoff dots Saturday. He’s slated to play for the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors this season.

Owen Keefe, D, Muskegon (USHL)

Keefe made quite the statement Saturday with a hat trick, including the game-winner. The Boston University commit was solid in his own zone and looked good in transition too, along with the offensive contributions.

Owen Keefe Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Owen Keefe holds a puck in the zone during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Keefe had just four goals and 13 points in 59 games last season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. But if he continues to produce offensively like he did Saturday, he could very well find himself playing on Team USA’s blue line next month.

Will Zellers, F, Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS)

Similar to Connelly, the left-shot forward brings a skill and speed combination to the table, along with a really good hockey sense. Look no further than the goal Zellers scored Saturday, banking a shot off the back of a goaltender and into the net from below the goal line.

Will Zellers Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Will Zellers scored one of Team White's five goals during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Maple Grove, Minn., product has put up 128 points (56-72-128) in 98 games over his last two seasons at Shattuck. He’ll return to Shattuck this season and potentially join the Green Bay Gamblers later on, where he played one game last season.

Zellers stood out throughout Friday’s practice and was good again at both ends of the ice on Saturday, a positive step as he looks to earn a roster spot Monday morning.

Ice chips

  • Warroad's Carson Pilgrim was not on the ice Saturday and has returned home following the sudden death of his stepfather. Former Warroad star T.J. Oshie has started a GoFundMe to help support the family, which you may donate to here.
  • Aidan Park — who missed Friday's practice with a minor injury — was back on the ice Saturday and was one of Team Blue's top players during the scrimmage. The Shattuck St. Mary's standout is committed to the University of Michigan.
  • Camp continues Sunday with a practice at 10 a.m. and another scrimmage at 4 p.m. EDT.

Get Local

