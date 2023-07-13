Final 40 players make 16 PDC All-Star Game, now vie for Team USA's Under-17 Select Team roster

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Boys 16 Player Development Camp came to a close Thursday morning, putting a bow on the second of USA Hockey’s three main development camps on the boys side.

While Team USA’s Under-17 Select Team roster will be announced later Thursday afternoon, 40 players — 36 skaters and four goalies — were invited to an all-star game Thursday morning.

This week’s camp started with 180 players and the final 40 will now vie for a spot on that U-17 Select Team roster, which will compete at the Five Nations Tournament next month in Chomutov, Czechia.

The tournament takes place Aug. 4-8 this year. Team USA’s roster has typically included 20 players — 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

Here’s who played in Thursday morning's contest.

Team Blue

Henry Brzustewicz, D — Washington, MI

Blake Fiddler, D — Frisco, TX

Edison Engle, D — Arlington Heights, IL

Anthony Bongo, D — Ridgefield, CT

Cole Tuminaro, D — South Beloit, IL

Masun Fleece, F — Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Nicholas Kosiba, F — New Boston, MI

Carter Murphy, D — The Woodlands, TX

Mason Moe, F — Eden Prairie, MN

Haeden Ellis, F — Buffalo, NY

Quinn McKenzie, F — Cranberry Township, PA

Mason West, F — Edina, MN

Cooper Simpson, F — Shakopee, MN

Edward Mutryn, F — Norwell, MA

Travis Hayes, F — Westland, MI

Nicholas Knutson, F — Chicago, IL

Cooper Dennis, F — Ithaca, NY

Sam Spehar, F — Chaska, MN

Anthony Alessi, G — Lockport, NY

Justin Brisebois, G — Tampa, FL

Team White

Jacob Rombach, D — Blaine, MN

Matthew Grimes, D — Locust Valley, NY

Landon Nycz, D — Brownstown, MI

Danny Klaers, D — Mound, MN

Chase Reid, D — Chesterfield, MI

Rian Chudzinski, F — Needham, MA

Dylan Lebret, D — Spokane, WA

Chase Jette, F — Lake Forest, IL

Niles Benson, F — Buffalo, NY

Ben Kevan, F — Fairfield, CA

Jackson Crowder, F — Allen, TX

Matthew Lansing, F — Tonawanda, NY

Jesse Orlowsky, F — Brooklyn, NY

Easton Pace, F — Chesterfield, MI

Gavin Katz, F — Dellwood, MN

Nicolas Whitehead, F — Stamford, CT

Evan Jardine, F — Bloomfield Hills, MI

Michael Mardula, F — Weston, CT

Jake Shingles, G — Cranberry Township, PA

Wesley Jefferson-Swint, G — Walled Lake, MI