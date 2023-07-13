Final 40 players make 16 PDC All-Star Game, now vie for Team USA's Under-17 Select Team roster
After playing in Thursday morning's All-Star Game in Amherst, 40 players now await their fate and try to land a spot on Team USA's roster for next month's Five Nations Tournament
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Boys 16 Player Development Camp came to a close Thursday morning, putting a bow on the second of USA Hockey’s three main development camps on the boys side.
While Team USA’s Under-17 Select Team roster will be announced later Thursday afternoon, 40 players — 36 skaters and four goalies — were invited to an all-star game Thursday morning.
This week’s camp started with 180 players and the final 40 will now vie for a spot on that U-17 Select Team roster, which will compete at the Five Nations Tournament next month in Chomutov, Czechia.
The tournament takes place Aug. 4-8 this year. Team USA’s roster has typically included 20 players — 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.
Here’s who played in Thursday morning's contest.
Team Blue
Henry Brzustewicz, D — Washington, MI
Blake Fiddler, D — Frisco, TX
Edison Engle, D — Arlington Heights, IL
Anthony Bongo, D — Ridgefield, CT
Cole Tuminaro, D — South Beloit, IL
Masun Fleece, F — Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Nicholas Kosiba, F — New Boston, MI
Carter Murphy, D — The Woodlands, TX
Mason Moe, F — Eden Prairie, MN
Haeden Ellis, F — Buffalo, NY
Quinn McKenzie, F — Cranberry Township, PA
Mason West, F — Edina, MN
Cooper Simpson, F — Shakopee, MN
Edward Mutryn, F — Norwell, MA
Travis Hayes, F — Westland, MI
Nicholas Knutson, F — Chicago, IL
Cooper Dennis, F — Ithaca, NY
Sam Spehar, F — Chaska, MN
Anthony Alessi, G — Lockport, NY
Justin Brisebois, G — Tampa, FL
Team White
Jacob Rombach, D — Blaine, MN
Matthew Grimes, D — Locust Valley, NY
Landon Nycz, D — Brownstown, MI
Danny Klaers, D — Mound, MN
Chase Reid, D — Chesterfield, MI
Rian Chudzinski, F — Needham, MA
Dylan Lebret, D — Spokane, WA
Chase Jette, F — Lake Forest, IL
Niles Benson, F — Buffalo, NY
Ben Kevan, F — Fairfield, CA
Jackson Crowder, F — Allen, TX
Matthew Lansing, F — Tonawanda, NY
Jesse Orlowsky, F — Brooklyn, NY
Easton Pace, F — Chesterfield, MI
Gavin Katz, F — Dellwood, MN
Nicolas Whitehead, F — Stamford, CT
Evan Jardine, F — Bloomfield Hills, MI
Michael Mardula, F — Weston, CT
Jake Shingles, G — Cranberry Township, PA
Wesley Jefferson-Swint, G — Walled Lake, MI