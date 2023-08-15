Eric Pohlkamp ready to make an impact for Bemidji State and potentially Team USA

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Growing up in central Minnesota, Eric Pohlkamp has grown accustomed to spending his summers at the lake — fishing, swimming and living the typical lifestyle that so many do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

However, that time has been few and far between this time of year.

Between getting drafted and attending San Jose’s development camp, preparing for his freshman year at Bemidji State and attending the World Junior Summer Showcase, Pohlkamp’s summer has been a blur.

Especially as the right-shot defenseman continues to advance in his budding career, what would normally be time in the water has turned into time on the frozen water. And while they might only be July and August scrimmages, Pohlkamp is certainly taking advantage of the extra icetime and making a strong impression.

“You still try to enjoy that time at the lake and with the family when you have it, but it flies by so quick and then you find yourself ramping up the training for these camps,” Pohlkamp told The Rink Live at the Summer Showcase. “It’s been really good though and you want to make sure you’re in shape going up against so many really high draft picks and really good players.

“I’ve tried to get faster and stronger this summer, and then working on some details with my game defensively too with my stick placement and footwork. So I’ve really just been trying to make the most of it.”

Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp delivers a hit on Minnesota forward Oliver Moore on Wed. Aug. 2, 2023, during the World Junior Summer Showcase. Pohlkamp will be a freshman at Bemidji State this season. “They can expect a really fun player to watch," Pohlkamp said of his message to Beaver fans. "I’m gonna hit kids, I’m gonna shoot the puck – hopefully I can score some goals, and I’m gonna play with an attitude.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Pohlkamp currently finds himself in the midst of a 10-day break before he makes the 100-mile trek from Baxter to Bemidji, where he’ll be one of seven freshmen on Tom Serratore’s roster this season.

The reigning USHL Defenseman of the Year committed to Bemidji State in January of 2022 and joins a team that is just two years removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.

“I’m really excited to get up there,” Pohlkamp said. “When you’re playing junior hockey and see your buddies playing in college, you get a little jealous, so I’m jacked up to get there myself. Even being in the dorms and being on the campus, I’ve really been looking forward to it since I committed and I’m very excited.”

Pohlkamp is coming off a stellar second USHL season where he continued to impress with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. He was also invited to represent USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge and BioSteel All-American Game, and capped off his season with a fifth-round (132nd overall) selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Between his ability to lay the body and play sound defensively, Pohlkamp said he feels ready to make the jump to the CCHA — a typically older and physical league. Along with his ability to run a power-play unit and his booming shot from the point.

However, it’s those tools that also earned him an invite to Plymouth and make him an intriguing option for Team USA’s World Junior roster.

“He’s just competitive,” said Denver head coach David Carle, who will lead Team USA at the WJC this year. “His skating and ability to close it probably better than I would’ve anticipated and obviously we all know about the shot, and we saw that a few times throughout the camp.”

Now Pohlkamp hopes to continue flashing that ability at the college level. He'll certainly have plenty of eyeballs on him too this season in Bemidji. Both from those around the sport and his friends and family, as the Baxter, Minnesota, native will be playing his home games right up the road.

However, he’ll have plenty of eyes on him from those at USA Hockey too.

While Pohlkamp was among the top performers in last week's camp, he knows final roster decisions aren’t made in August. He finds himself vying for a spot on a deep blue line too, which features several NHL picks and three WJC returners — Seamus Casey, Ryan Chesley and Lane Hutson.

But Pohlkamp can play in any situation and offers a lineup an edge that few others would.

Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp was named the 2022 USHL Defenseman of the Year after a stellar season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. “I think his potential is very high because he works so hard,” Cedar Rapids head coach Mark Carlson told The Rink Live last season. “He’ll continue to work on his skating, he’ll continue to improve his body and even though he’s got the tools to be successful, the work ethic is the big thing with Eric. He’s a guy that you’re going to see continue growing and I don’t think you can say that about a lot of guys.” Contributed / Andy Scanlon, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Make no mistake, Pohlkamp's immediate focus is on the Beavers and making an impact at the college level. But that chance to wear the red, white and blue come December will certainly be a nice piece of extra motivation dangling in the back of his mind this season.

“It would mean everything,” Pohlkamp said. “I watched the (WJC) every year on TV so to play in the tournament myself would be awesome and I’m sure my family would fly over there too.

“So it would be really special. But I know there are a lot of good players here and I just want to do my best and control what I can this season.”