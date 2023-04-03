Dreams become reality as Cleveland native Tanyon Bajzer commits to Miami

ODESSA, Texas — "My goal ever since I was little was to come back and play college hockey in the state."

That's what Cleveland's Tanyon Bajzer had to say about playing in his home state. And since there are only three Division I programs in Ohio — Miami, Ohio State, and Bowling Green — it wasn't an easy task to accomplish.

But now Bajzer's childhood dreams are becoming a reality, as he committed to play for Miami University on March 28.

Growing up in Cleveland, Bajzer was a multi-sport athlete, competing in hockey, football and lacrosse. He started to take hockey seriously in high school, when one of his coaches told him that he had something special.

The 6-foot-1 winger competed for two seasons at St. Edward High, on the west side of the city, before moving to the east side to skate for Gilmour Academy. He also played for Team Ohio 18U AA Premier. During all four years of high school, Bajzer put up big numbers for each of his respective teams.

When his time at Gilmour came to an end, he was tendered with Kenai River of the NAHL and was planning on playing junior hockey up in Alaska with the squad. But things changed.

Before heading up north, Kenai had training camp in Minnesota and competed in a scrimmage with the Odessa Jackalopes. Bajzer was traded to the Jackalopes the next morning.

After packing to play a full season of hockey in Alaska, the Ohio native had to completely readjust his mindset, and his closet, once he made it to Odessa — which is located in western Texas, a long way from Alaska.

"It was probably one of the best things that could have happened for my career," he said. "The billets, the southern hospitality down here is way different than up north. Everyone was so nice. I couldn't have asked for a better situation to be put in."

Playing junior hockey in the NAHL South Division seems to have rubbed off on the Bajzer family, as Tanyon's younger brother, Camden, now plays for the El Paso Rhinos.

Junior hockey wasn't easy to adapt to at first for Bajzer, but he eventually found himself becoming more and more of a regular in the lineup and ended his first full season in the NAHL with 18 goals and 11 assists over 49 games. In 2022-23, the 6-foot-1 forward is second on the team in total points with 21 goals and 25 assists. He is also a plus-11, third best on the team, and has just 16 penalty minutes over 56 games.

Over the past two seasons in the NAHL, Bajzer has shown that he can play a well-rounded two-way game as a top-line right winger. He can contribute plenty offensively, being a big net-front presence, but he also works hard on his defensive game and helping out on special teams.

"I love the penalty kill. That's something I take a lot of pride in," he said. "I can play whatever role is needed for us to have success, whether it's scoring goals, getting assists, killing penalties, whatever role that they're gonna need me to come in and play. That's the role, and I'm gonna strive to be my best."

Tanyon Bajzer of the Odessa Jackalopes waits for the puck during a game. Contributed / Danne Braden

NCAA programs eventually started to notice Bajzer's work ethic and leadership on the ice, but getting recruited wasn't an easy process with the transfer portal and the extra year of COVID-19 eligibility massively changing the collegiate hockey landscape.

"I just kind of kept in touch [with Miami and their coaching staff] throughout the years and I finally got the call where they were ready to do things, and it was awesome. It was very surreal, I called my parents right away ... there's a lot of support back home and the Cleveland community of hockey has helped to shape me into the player that I am and I'm very thankful for it."

And heading back home will be a reunion of sorts for Bajzer, who has many friends from his hometown who currently attend Miami University.

"A lot of kids that I grew up with, went to high school with, all my childhood friends, a lot of people go to Miami so it was kind of like overwhelming support for me when I made the post about it," he added. "I get to rekindle relationships that have kind of been distant ever since my junior career started, so it's awesome."

Bajzer and the Odessa Jackalopes are currently in sixth place in the NAHL South Division with a record of 28-25-1-2.

"It's been a long season in terms of travel, but I feel like we have a great group of guys which has made it enjoyable throughout the stretch. We're still fighting for a playoff spot, we're not eliminated yet, so at this point in the season to still be fighting for something is an accomplishment in itself," said the 20-year-old.

Bajzer is set to finish the 2022-23 season with the Jackalopes and will head back home to Ohio and Miami University for the upcoming 2023-24 season.