Dramatic finish and stellar goaltending put a bow on 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — The World Junior Summer Showcase came to a close Friday at USA Hockey Arena with a pair of scrimmages.

Sweden and USA Blue met to open the day while Finland and USA White put a bow on this week’s camp in the evening.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine has been in Plymouth this week and has more on Friday’s action.

USA Blue scores four unanswered goals in thrilling comeback win over Sweden

Sweden couldn’t have asked for a better start as Filip Bystedt scored just 17 seconds into the contest, giving the Swedes a 1-0 lead. Although Rutger McGroarty tied the game 1:20 later, Sweden scored three more first-period goals and held a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Bystedt recorded a first-period hat trick and Hannes Hellberg tacked on Sweden’s fourth goal, all of which came off of rebounds.

However, the Americans mounted a comeback.

Lane Hutson and Gavin Hayes netted second-period goals, Frank Nazar tied the game 13:12 into the third and in dramatic fashion, Quentin Musty scored the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left on the clock, sliding home a rebound to put USA Blue ahead 5-4.

Heyoooo Quentin Musty 📸 pic.twitter.com/BUcZ3tFX08 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 4, 2023

Jacob Fowler, who played the final 29:49, went a perfect 8-for-8 between the pipes and earned the win.

USA Blue finished the Summer Showcase 2-2 and all four teams ironically finished the event with the same record.

USA Blue celebrates Gavin Hayes' second-period goal during the World Junior Summer Showcase on Fri. Aug. 4, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Hayes goal cut Sweden's lead to 4-3 at the time and USA Blue scored four unanswered goals in a 5-4 win. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Kokko shines and Finland scores pair of third-period goals in 4-3 win over USA White

USA White fired 29 shots on goal late Friday afternoon and had its share of chances throughout the contest. However, the only thing standing between them and a win was Finland's Niklas Kokko.

Seattle's 2022 second-round pick (58th overall) made 26 saves on the day, including several big ones late as the Americans looked mount another comeback.

Finland goaltender Niklas Kokko made 26 saves Friday in a 4-3 win over USA White at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Oliver Moore initially put USA White ahead just 1:49 into the contest, only to be answered by first-period goals from Jani Nyman and Joona Vaisanen. Vaisanen's goal came directly off of a faceoff win while the teams were skating 4-on-4.

Moore tied the game with 7:58 left in the second and Cutter Gauthier continued his fantastic camp, giving the home side a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal 1:01 into the third.

However, the games final two goals came from Kasper Lundell and Samu Bau, giving Finland a 4-3 lead and eventual win.

Head coach David Carle (middle) watches the play during USA White's 4-3 loss to Finland on Fri. Aug. 4, 2023 at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

With Friday's scrimmages complete, the World Junior Summer Showcase is in the books and players will now shift their focus to the 2023-24 season with their respective teams.

The 2024 World Junior Championships will be held Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 5, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"I think we saw a lot of good things from many of the players in camp," head coach David Carle said at conclusion of this week's camp. "I thought the camp was very competitive and built a foundation hopefully for us when we report back here in December."