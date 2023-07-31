Despite enduring a whirlwind of a summer, Luke Strand ready to lead Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Luke Strand hasn’t had much time to catch his breath this summer. From moving to Mankato to learning his new program, it’s been a whirlwind three-month stretch for Minnesota State’s new head coach.

Heck, Strand quipped he’s not even completely settled into his new home with the start of the season just over two months away.

He’ll remain occupied the next two weeks too as Strand will now head overseas and lead Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

However, he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“First off, I’m both really thankful and excited for the opportunity to coach this team,” said Strand, who was officially named Team USA’s bench boss on June 5. “For me, number one, it was the chance to represent my country. And number two, it was the age group.

“These guys are young players but they’ve got a great opportunity to put some roots down and make a name for themselves, so I’m really excited to help these kids. And I’m really excited to get to work with this staff too. Everybody has great experience and it’s fun to be around all of them.”

Head coach Luke Strand goes over a drill with forward Will Zellers during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Strand said he was first approached about the job last season while he was still an assistant at Ohio State and said the opportunity was a “no-brainer.”

He’ll be joined on the bench by Nick Oliver, Karl Goehring, Jimmy Mullin and Chad Kolarik as they look to bring USA Hockey its first gold medal in the event since 2003 and just the second in program history. The inaugural tournament was held in 1991 and Team USA has placed second eight times over the years.

As a long-time coach at the junior level, Strand is no stranger to the event and knows what it means for the kids on the ice. But he’s looking forward to being behind the bench and getting an up-close view this time around.

“The Hlinka Cup has grown so much,” he said. “It’s majorly viewed by the NHL and a lot of the teams will have their European directors there, and it’s scouted heavily on the college scene as well. So it’s a great opportunity for these kids and there’s a lot of talent.

“It’s always fun to be on the world stage and represent your country, and I know these guys don’t take that lightly. So there was a lot of appeal and I know myself and all of our staff wants to help these kids as much as we can.”

As for that talent, Strand will have one of Team USA’s deepest rosters in recent years to work with.

Last weekend’s camp in Plymouth started with 38 players and was cut down to 23 over the course of the four-day camp with the final roster being revealed Monday morning.

Strand joked he preferred to let GM Marc Boxer and the rest of his staff “shop for the groceries and just let him cook” when making any final roster decisions. But he’s happy with the group they’ve assembled.

“It’s a process and a lot of tough decisions have to be made to get there,” Strand said. “Buffalo was a great setting and a really competitive environment, and then there’s obviously a lot of talent on display at the main camp. So you’re just hoping their natural abilities take over and guys shine through.

“A lot of these guys are the best players where they came from and they’re here for a reason, so the question for us becomes can we mesh the best players with the best fit and make sure we fill all of the roles and get the boxes checked that we need to. And I think we’ve done that.”

Head coach Luke Strand goes over a drill on the whiteboard during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Team USA opens tournament play on Monday (July 31) against Czechia. Monday’s game is set for a noon (CDT) faceoff and will be televised on NHL Network.

The Rink Live will have recaps and coverage throughout the week from all of Team USA’s games.