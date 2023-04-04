David Carle named head coach of 2024 USA National Junior Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Denver head coach David Carle has been named to serve as head coach of the 2024 USA National Junior Team that will be compete this winter at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"We're thrilled to have David leading our National Junior Team," said assistant executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck on a USA Hockey press release. "He's done a terrific job at Denver and is one of the bright young coaches in our country."

David Carle, 29, has coached the Denver Pioneers to a 21-10-5 record thus far in his first season behind the bench. (DU Athletics)

The 33-year-old Carle, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, just finished up his fifth season at the helm for the Pioneers. The squad won the 2022 national championship title in just his fourth season with the team. He was previously an assistant coach with Denver prior to his head coaching position and he also spent time with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

"It's a great honor to have the chance to represent our country on the international stage," said Carle to USA Hockey. "I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead and building a team that will give us an opportunity to bring home a gold medal."

The IIHF World Junior Championship will be held Dec. 26, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The USA will compete in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Throughout the history of the tournament, Team USA has won gold five times, silver twice, and bronze seven times.

Most recently, the Americans won bronze in 2023, finished fifth in 2022, and won gold in 2021. Rand Pecknold (currently at Quinnipiac) coached the team in 2023, and Nate Leaman (currently at Providence) coached the team the two years prior.