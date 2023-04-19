After nearly five years in the NAHL, high-scoring forward Jake LaRusso to skate for Stonehill

ATTELBORO, Mass. — Most skaters at the Division I level play junior hockey for a year or two, sometimes three, but it's rare to see anyone committing to the process for much longer than that. New Jersey native Jake LaRusso is now in his fifth, and final, season in the North American Hockey League

"I never really expected to play five years," said the 21-year-old, who started in the league back in 2018-19. "It's taken me places that I never could have expected. I'm forever grateful for everything that junior hockey has done for me. As much as it was a grind, it definitely made me stronger, for sure. I don't look back on anything and have any regrets, I've loved every second of it."

Even though it's been a fun journey for LaRusso, he wasn't expecting to play in the NAHL for so many years. He originally committed to Colorado College at 16 years old but when the head coach that recruited him, Mike Haviland, parted ways with the program, he thought it would be best to start anew.

The 5-foot-11 forward had offers from a few different programs but he ended up settling on Stonehill College, which will is a new Division I program. The Skyhawks played a few Division I games this year in 2022-23 as an independent, but their first full season at the top level will likely be in 2023-24 (pending schedule release).

Proud and honored to announce my commitment to Stonehill college. Thank you to my family, Gens family and coaches, all my coaches throughout mt journey , my great teammates and everyone whose helped get to this point. So excited for the next 4 and can’t wait to get on campus.. pic.twitter.com/46tNqEBpIx — Jake Larusso (@jt_larusso49) April 10, 2023

"I just felt that Stonehill was the best fit for me," said the New Jersey native, citing that he liked how he was treated by the coaching staff and is excited about their plan for the team going forward. "I get to be a part of that first team where you kind of build the culture and pave the way for the next you know, however many years it is ... you get to really set the foundation of stones to make them successful."

Stonehill, is located in North Easton, Massachusetts, which is just south of Boston. It is a private liberal arts college with an enrollment of about 2,500.

And it will help that he'll have some familiar faces joining him at the school next year too. LaRusso's best friend, Anthony Galante, who is also currently in the NAHL, recently committed to the Skyhawks as well.

"Me and him grew up playing together and doing everything together, it's pretty cool I get to go to school with my best friend," he said. "We actually saw each other on campus for our visits, and we talked a little bit after that. When I made my mind up he said 'let's do this and build something great' so we both decided and thought it'd be really good to be with each other in college."

College with my best friend!

Can’t wait for the future kid❤️❤️ https://t.co/JoAcC5HoHW — Jake Larusso (@jt_larusso49) April 12, 2023

LaRusso, originally from Belmar, New Jersey, moved to a town called Colts Neck when he was around 8 years old. He fell in love with the game of hockey after going to a New York Rangers game when he was young. He grew up playing street hockey with his neighbor and has been competing in the game ever since.

The forward competed for the New Jersey Jr. Titans AAA team for many years and also played two seasons of high school hockey for St. John Vianney High. His junior year of high school was when he decided to make the leap to the next level of play at age 16.

LaRusso started out skating for the New Jersey Jr. Titans in the NAHL and played there for over three years. His first two seasons took some adjusting to get used to the size and speed of other players in the league, but he really started to excel in 2020-21 when he posted 44 points in 52 games for the squad, which was second in total points scored that year. It also helped that those first few years of junior hockey that LaRusso was able to live at home since the rink was just 15 minutes away from his house.

Things changed a lot in the skater's fourth year in the NAHL when he was traded early in the year to the North Iowa Bulls. It took some getting used to, being in a new state and living with a billet family, but LaRusso made a lot of good memories there. Again though, at the start of the next season, his time there was short lived and he was traded to the Northeast Generals, a team located in Massachusetts.

The trade to the Generals worked out well though as LaRusso has had his best season yet and currently has 56 points in 52 games, which includes a team high of 29 goals in 2022-23.

"I've had a pretty good year, and that comes with hard work off the ice and on the ice and doing the right things as a person away from hockey," he said on his current self. "My game has matured and me as a person has matured off the ice and I think I'm ready to make an impact at the next level."

Stonehill fans are likely to notice LaRusso's skating ability and his shot which has a quick release. He can beat goaltenders and bury the puck if needed but he also seems to be an all-around hard worker with a high compete level on the ice.

LaRusso and the Northeast Generals are currently preparing for the NAHL playoffs and are competing in the first round against the Maryland Black Bears starting April 21. The New Jersey native will join Stonehill's program this fall in 2023.

The Skyhawks have been recruiting older, experienced players in the NAHL to join the roster for their first full Division I season. Other skaters committed there include previously mentioned Galante (Johnstown), JJ Grainda (Chippewa), Ryan Prewitt (Lone Star), Hunter Hastings (New Mexico), and Devon Carlstrom (Aberdeen). They also have a couple non-NAHL recruits as well.