Junior and Prospects

After enduring injuries and a pandemic, Luke Weilandt has returned stronger and learned life lessons

Luke Weilandt is finally back healthy and enjoying his most productive junior season with the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild

Luke Weilandt 1.JPG
Luke Weilandt has a career-high 19 goals and 43 points through 48 games this season. However, getting to this point hasn't happened overnight as the Merrimack commit has had his junior career plagued by injury and a pandemic.
Contributed / Russ Alman, Digital Media Northwest
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:10 AM

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Luke Weilandt is enjoying his most productive junior hockey season with the Wenatchee Wild. However, getting to this point has happened overnight.

Behind his career-high 19 goals and 43 points are surgery, hours of recovery, perseverance and life lessons.

“The last few years haven’t been easy, but I’ve learned so much about resilience,” Weilandt told The Rink Live. “Things didn’t go my way and I never in a million years would have expected this to happen to me.

“Sure, I’ve been through my peaks and valleys. But every time I’ve been put down, it’s made me stronger and I’ve come back stronger. There’s been a lot of hard work and determination and I know that’ll help me going forward in both hockey and life.”

Weilandt is no stranger to junior hockey. A Merrimack commit, he began his junior hockey career in 2019 with the Sioux Falls Stampede. His first of three USHL seasons, Weilandt skated in 40 games with the Stampede, scored twice and added a dozen assists.

The Chicago native looked to be heading towards a promising USHL career before injuries and a global pandemic had other plans.

“I thought I was having a pretty good rookie season and then COVID shut us down right before the playoffs, and that really hurt. Because I thought we had a chance to make a deep playoff run,” Weilandt said. “Then we went into that extended summer and I was training a lot and feeling really good. So when I got to Sioux Falls, I was honestly feeling some of the best I ever had.

“Then all of a sudden I got this sharp pain in my pelvis one day before the season. I took a stride and it popped. And I thought I could rest for a couple hours and just get back to it.”

Little did Weilandt know what those couple hours would become.

“I talked to our trainer and got an MRI, and he told me I had labrum tears in both of my hips,” Weilandt said. “I got shots because I thought I could play through it. You just have to be able to manage it well, and the shots worked for a few weeks.

“So I started skating again. I thought it was all over and I’m gonna be able to complete the season. Then the next thing I know I had to quarantine for two weeks because my billets got COVID. It seemed like it was never-ending for a little bit.”

Weilandt played in just three games during the 2020-21 season. Shortly after he was out of quarantine, he started skating again and the pain in his pelvis returned, sidling him for the rest of the season.

Weilandt got hip surgery in February of 2021 and started an eight-month-long recovery. He started working out again in May, finally hit the ice in September and returned to game action on Oct. 15, 2021, with the Green Bay Gamblers.

He was traded from Sioux Falls to Green Bay during the summer, where he wasn’t able to participate in training camp or get acclimated with his new squad.

“It was difficult to be honest,” Weilandt said. “Not skating for eight months and coming to a new team, it felt like I was constantly playing catch up. Plus you’re playing in the USHL, which is obviously a great league. So it was a little bit challenging.

“I was able to grind through it, but my hips still didn’t feel 100%. So I think this season has been the best thing for me.”

Luke Weilandt.JPG
Luke Weilandt got hip surgery in February of 2021, which started an eight-month-long recovery process. “It was pretty difficult for me to watch hockey during that time," he said. "Obviously I was supportive of my teammates, but I really wanted to be out there. I was stickhandling in the garage almost every day and getting myself ready for when I was able to return. But it was tough.”
Contributed/ Russ Alman, Digital Media Northwest.

Searching for a fresh start, Weilandt pivoted gears to the BCHL and Wenatchee. He’s coming up on the two-year mark of his surgery and said he feels some of the most comfortable and confident he ever has on the ice.

As the now BCHL playoffs now get underway, that confidence is showing.

“Any time you switch teams or switch leagues there’s going to be a feeling out process,” Wenatchee head coach Chris Clark said. “You’re trying to figure out new systems, a new town, new billet family and then you put recovering from an injury on top of it.

“But I think about a month into the season you could really see his game starting to take off and he’s played at a real high level ever since. He’s played in about every situation for us and he’s a guy we rely on a lot. He’s played a lot of junior hockey over the last few years and has a lot of experience, and he’s hitting his stride offensively the last couple months.”

“I’ve absolutely loved it here so far,” Weilandt added. “There’s a great coaching staff and they push all of us every day, I’ve got great teammates, and I’ve finally felt like myself again on the ice. It’s a really good spot and I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

Weilandt still does PT and has a specific stretching and recovery routine he does before and after practice. He admits certain moments haven’t always been the easiest, especially when it came to going into the corners or board battles. However, it’s in the past now.

After enduring everything the last three years have thrown his way, it’s given Weilandt a new perspective, both on the game and in life.

It’s full steam ahead from here.

“The last few years were a lot to handle and there were a lot of moments where I got down on myself. But I give a lot of the credit to my friends, family and coaches who stuck with me and supported me,” Weilandt said. “Because that’s what kept me going.

“It was a really challenging time and they all helped me get through it. So I wouldn’t have had the success I am this season without them. And it’s really taught me to enjoy every moment because it can be taken away just as easily.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

