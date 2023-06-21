A peek at the Boys 17's National Festival rosters before camp starts

AMHERST, New York — The Boys 17's National Festival starts Thursday, June 22 in Amherst, New York, at The Northtown Center. The top athletes from the 2006 birth year will be evaluated for a chance of attending the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp later on in the summer.

The national camp will have many scouts and coaches from Division I and junior hockey teams present. It is a great opportunity for players to make a name for themselves and connect with collegiate programs. Some of these skaters have already committed to a Division I program, while others who have later birthdays in the year will have their recruiting window opened on Aug. 1.

You can view each of the rosters for the camp below. The graphic also shows what team each player competed for in 2022-23 and if they have a college affiliation already or not. You can view the full schedule for the camp here , with games starting on Friday, June 23 in the afternoon. The camp ends on Wednesday, June 28.

The Rink Live has already written many different features about various players that will be attending the national camp. Make sure to read up on some of the players and their stories below.

