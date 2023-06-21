Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects

A peek at the Boys 17's National Festival rosters before camp starts

The prestigious camp in Amherst, New York, will evaluate the top 2006 birth year players. A select few will be chosen to attend the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp in July.

20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_044.jpg
Rogers defenseman Jackson Smithknecht (25) Chaska forward Peyton Chase (21) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Rogers vs. Chaska at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 5:33 PM

AMHERST, New York — The Boys 17's National Festival starts Thursday, June 22 in Amherst, New York, at The Northtown Center. The top athletes from the 2006 birth year will be evaluated for a chance of attending the prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp later on in the summer.

The national camp will have many scouts and coaches from Division I and junior hockey teams present. It is a great opportunity for players to make a name for themselves and connect with collegiate programs. Some of these skaters have already committed to a Division I program, while others who have later birthdays in the year will have their recruiting window opened on Aug. 1.

You can view each of the rosters for the camp below. The graphic also shows what team each player competed for in 2022-23 and if they have a college affiliation already or not. You can view the full schedule for the camp here , with games starting on Friday, June 23 in the afternoon. The camp ends on Wednesday, June 28.

The Rink Live has already written many different features about various players that will be attending the national camp. Make sure to read up on some of the players and their stories below.

A player with a white, black, and blue jersey stands above his kneeling team before a game to lead them in a pre-game speech and prayer.
Junior and Prospects
Lincoln Hjelm commits to the Division I program that inspired his love for the game long ago
Omaha native Lincoln Hjelm currently plays for Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minn., but he recently announced his commitment to play for his hometown team at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
December 02, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wearing a neon green jersey laughs while putting on his helmet on the bench.
Junior and Prospects
National champion throws Ivy League dreams aside after Ohio State changed his mind
Charlie Arend won a national championship with the Chicago Mission last season. Before choosing the Buckeyes, the forward thought he'd end up at an Ivy League program.
January 24, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0065.jpg
NCHC
Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim commits to UND
Pilgrim finished tied for second in the state with 52 goals in 2022-23. He led all juniors with 92 points.
April 17, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
A hockey player skates behind the net during a game.
Minnesota Boys
After leading Edina in assists, Bobby Cowan picks St. Thomas for his college hockey future
With a father and an uncle who both played Division I hockey, Edina forward Bobby Cowan followed the family legacy and committed to St. Thomas a few weeks after the Hornets' state title game trip.
May 03, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
A hockey player bends over while awaiting a faceoff.
Minnesota Boys
Top Shattuck-St. Mary's power forward commits to Brown as he adjusts to his 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame
Jeremy Sprung, 17, announced his commitment to Brown after posting 71 points in 57 games for Shattuck-St. Mary's 16U squad this past season.
May 06, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wearing a white, blue, and yellow jersey heads onto the ice from the tunnel.
USHL
Brady Zugec commits to Western Michigan after impressive showing at USHL main camp
The 16-year-old New York native is excited to commit to the Broncos program where he can round out his skillset as a power forward.
June 19, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0602.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Hill-Murray forward Ben Miller commits to Northeastern
The 6-foot-1 forward from Woodbury put up 16 points in 29 games for the Pioneers last season as a sophomore and helped lead the team to a third-place finish in Class AA.
August 08, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
112621.S.DNT.FRIUMDMPUX.C11.JPG
NCHC
Adam Kleber, a 6-foot-3 defenseman from Chaska, commits to Bulldogs
At 6-3, 201-pounds, Minnesota Duluth lands a verbal commitment from a big blueliner that is heading into his junior year at Chaska High School.
August 02, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Chanhassen
Minnesota Boys
Leaving basketball behind, Chanhassen hockey forward Gavin Uhlenkamp commits to Wisconsin
The 16-year-old forward announced his verbal commitment to play for the Badgers after a big sophomore season with the Storm.
August 17, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Men's hockey players in black uniforms compete against players in white uniforms at Amsoil Arena
NCHC
Bulldogs receive commitment from Minnetonka defenseman John Stout
Minnetonka junior defenseman John Stout recently took part in the 2022 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament, totaling four points.
September 06, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
Get Local

