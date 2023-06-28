38 players selected to Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster

AMHERST, New York — The top athletes from the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival have been named to the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster. These 38 players (4 goaltenders, 14 defensemen, and 20 forwards) will be auditioning for a role with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament that is set to take place in August in Czechia and Slovakia.

The camp will take place July 20-24 in Plymouth, Michigan. The final roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup U18 Select Team is expected to be announced on the last day of camp.

The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament takes place from August 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia. You can view the full camp roster, which includes each skaters team affiliation in 2022-23 and if they have a college commitment yet or not.

