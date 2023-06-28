Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects

38 players selected to Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster

The top skaters at the camp will earn a spot on Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament from August 1-6 in Czechia and Slovakia.

A close up of a hockey player wearing a red high performance jersey and a navy blue helmet with a white cage.
Hawke Huff of Wayzata competes in a game at the CCM High Performance Final 54 Festival in Plymouth, Minnesota.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 5:50 PM

AMHERST, New York — The top athletes from the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival have been named to the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster. These 38 players (4 goaltenders, 14 defensemen, and 20 forwards) will be auditioning for a role with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament that is set to take place in August in Czechia and Slovakia.

The camp will take place July 20-24 in Plymouth, Michigan. The final roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup U18 Select Team is expected to be announced on the last day of camp.

The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament takes place from August 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia. You can view the full camp roster, which includes each skaters team affiliation in 2022-23 and if they have a college commitment yet or not.

