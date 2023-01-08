SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Jamestown beat in overtime the Dickinson

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Jamestown come away with the close win over the Dickinson on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

img_500216080_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 08, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Jamestown come away with the close win over the Dickinson on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Dickinson players will play on the road against the Bismarck Legacy players at 7:15 p.m. CST, while the Jamestown players will face the Mandan players road at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: DICKINSONJAMESTOWN