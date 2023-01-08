Jamestown beat in overtime the Dickinson
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Jamestown come away with the close win over the Dickinson on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.
Next up:
On Tuesday the Dickinson players will play on the road against the Bismarck Legacy players at 7:15 p.m. CST, while the Jamestown players will face the Mandan players road at 7:30 p.m. CST.