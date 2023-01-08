Jamestown beat Dickinson in overtime

The Dickinson hosted the Jamestown in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Jamestown prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Dickinson players will host the Bismarck Legacy players at 7:15 p.m. CST, and the Jamestown players will visit the Mandan players at 7:30 p.m. CST.