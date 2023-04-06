Women's World Notebook: Tons of skaters from the WCHA impress, Knight wears the 'C' for Team USA

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The first day of the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships is officially in the books. Find out more about what happened in the first 24 hours of the tournament held in Brampton, Ontario, and a couple of players that made a good impression early on.

SCORES FROM DAY 1:

Finland 14, France 1 (Group B)

USA 7, Japan 1 (Group A)

Canada 4, Switzerland 0 (Group A)

INTERNATIONAL ST. CLOUD STATE SKATERS IMPRESS

It's been a big week for St. Cloud State. Not only was it revealed that the Huskies earned two big new recruits in Finland's Emilia Kyrkko, the top goaltender at the 2022 U18 Women's Worlds, and Siiri Yrjola, an elite up-and-coming defender in women's hockey, they also had plenty of skaters that were standout studs for Team Finland's 14-1 win over France.

Current SCSU netminder Sanni Ahola played the entire 60 minutes for Finland, making 11 of 12 saves. Jenniina Nylund, who just finished up her fifth year at St. Cloud, netted a hat trick in the match with one goal at even strength, one on the power play and one shorthanded. And finally, recent program commit Sofianna Sundelin posted two primary assists.

And it wasn't just the school's Finnish players who impressed. Laura Zimmerman, who was a freshman in 2022-23, skated for Switzerland on Wednesday in their 4-0 loss to Canada.

Freshman Svenja Voigt will compete for Germany later in the week, same with senior Klara Hymlarova for Czechia.

OTHER CURRENT AND FUTURE WCHA STANDOUTS IN THE TOURNAMENT (*NOT INCLUDING ALUMNI*)

Minnesota freshman Nelli Laitinen posted a goal and three assists for Finland on Wednesday as a top-pairing defender. Taylor Heise, who just finished her fifth year of eligibility, and redshirt sophomore Abbey Murphy, both earned a goal in USA's 7-1 victory over Japan. Josefin Bouveng, a freshman in 2022-23, is set to skate for Team Sweden on Thursday along with incoming freshman Emma Kreisz for Hungary.

Minnesota Duluth has a handful of skaters representing at the Women's Worlds. Nina Jobst-Smith will skate for Germany, Blanka Skodova could be in goal for Czechia, Emma Soderberg is Sweden's top goaltender, and Gabbie Hughes made her debut for senior Team USA in their win over Japan on Wednesday.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) stops a shot on goal against Harvard on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ohio State fifth year Emma Maltais took part in Canada's 4-0 win over Switzerland. Freshman Sofie Lundin is set to skate for Sweden while incoming Boston College transfers Hannah Bilka (1G) and Cayla Barnes (1A) both had good games for Team USA.

Current Wisconsin Badgers Britta Curl, Lacey Eden, Caroline Harvey, and Nicole LaMantia are all competing for the Americans. Curl and LaMantia did not play against Japan, but Eden and Harvey did. Harvey posted two assists in the match.

St. Thomas netminder Saskia Maurer is a part of Team Switzerland, but did not play in the game against Canada. Nicole Vallario is also on the Swiss team and registered 20:15 of ice time on Wednesday, which was the most of anyone on the team. Fifth year Lotti Odnoga is set to play for Hungary.

St. Thomas' Nicole Vallario goes down to block a shot from Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien during a game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Mendota Heights, Minn. Contributed / Shannon Stieg

HILARY KNIGHT WEARS THE 'C'

It was announced this week that Hilary Knight would don the 'C' for Team USA since previous captain Kendall Coyne-Schofield is pregnant and not competing in the 2023 Women's Worlds.

"It's a tremendous honor to be around this room and to lead it, it's incredible," said Knight on the IIHF twitter page. "These are the people you want to show up to every single day with. It's so infectious in the best way. You want to come to the rink to work even harder, you want to have fun with them, you want to create all those memories."

USA forward Hilary Knight (21) shoots the puck wide as Japan goalie Miyuu Masuhara (20) defends in the first period Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

33-year-old Knight, a native of Sun Valley, Idaho, has been a staple of Team USA for many years now. She competed in the NCAA for Wisconsin from 2007-12 and has competed professionally ever since. She previously wore an 'A' many times, but now is the official captain of Team USA.

Alex Carpenter, Megan Keller, and Lee Stecklein are the alternate captains in 2022-23.

CURRENT STANDINGS

GROUP A:



TEAM GP W GF:GA PTS USA 1 1 7:1 3 CAN 1 1 4:0 3 SUI 1 0 0:4 0 JPN 1 0 1:7 0 CZE 0 0 0:0 0

GROUP B:

