USA Hockey honors Will Smith with international play award

Smith receives the Bob Johnson Award, named after the legendary Wisconsin head coach

Will Smith was named tournament MVP at the U18 Worlds.
Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 3:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Will Smith , the MVP of the U18 Men's World Championship, has been awarded the Bob Johnson Award for the 2022-23 season, USA Hockey said on Tuesday.

Smith, of Lexington, Massachusetts, helped Team USA to its first gold medal at the tournament since 2017.

The award is named after the legendary Wisconsin head coach and recognizes excellence in international hockey competition for the season.

Will Smith will be the 14th member of his family carrying on the tradition of attending Boston College
Growing up in Massachusetts, going to the Beanpot was something Smith and his friends looked forward to and what made them fall in love with hockey. Being committed to Boston College, Smith will now get his full circle moment.
October 06, 2022 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Kirsten Krull

Smith scored nine goals and racked up 20 points in the U18 Worlds, averaging 2.86 points-per-game. He was also named to the Media All-Star Team and received the IIHF Directorate Award for best forward.

Smith played for the USNTDP U18 team and finished with 127 points on 51 goals and 76 assists. It was the second-most, single-season point output ever for the team. His 191 career points with the USNTDP are second only to Jack Hughes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boston College commit is draft eligible when the 2023 NHL Draft begins Wednesday in Nashville.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
