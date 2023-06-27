USA Hockey honors Will Smith with international play award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Will Smith , the MVP of the U18 Men's World Championship, has been awarded the Bob Johnson Award for the 2022-23 season, USA Hockey said on Tuesday.

Smith, of Lexington, Massachusetts, helped Team USA to its first gold medal at the tournament since 2017.

The award is named after the legendary Wisconsin head coach and recognizes excellence in international hockey competition for the season.

Smith scored nine goals and racked up 20 points in the U18 Worlds, averaging 2.86 points-per-game. He was also named to the Media All-Star Team and received the IIHF Directorate Award for best forward.

Smith played for the USNTDP U18 team and finished with 127 points on 51 goals and 76 assists. It was the second-most, single-season point output ever for the team. His 191 career points with the USNTDP are second only to Jack Hughes.

The Boston College commit is draft eligible when the 2023 NHL Draft begins Wednesday in Nashville.