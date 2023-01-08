SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USA earns 6-3 victory over Sweden in first game of 2023 U18 Women's Worlds

A pesky Swedish team proved to be a difficult competitor for the Americans, but Team USA got the win in its opening game against the host country of the 2023 U18 Women's World Championships.

Sweden u18
Members of Sweden's 2022 U18 squad prepare for a face off at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 08, 2023 12:45 PM
Share

OSTERSUND, Sweden — Sweden was no easy first match for Team USA in its opening game of the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

The Swedes kept the game within a one-goal margin until late in the third period, when the Americans pulled away for a 6-3 victory.

Team USA opened the scoring in the first period on the power play. Molly Jordan (Berlin, Connecticut / Boston College) shot the puck towards the net before it deflected off a jumping Ava Lindsay (Minnetonka, Minnesota / Minnesota) and then deflected again off a Swedish defender to find the back of the net.

Sweden tied things up near the end of the first frame on a shorthanded 2-on-1 breakaway tally from Emma Rehn and Emilia Bergeby Hallbeck .

The Americans earned another power-play goal in the second period when a Samantha Taber (Tewksbury, Massachusetts / Boston College) shot from the high slot bounced off the goaltender's shoulder and into the net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mira Hallin tied things up for Sweden once again, this time on a power-play goal of their own.

Team USA regained the lead late in the period as Alexandra Lalonde (Irvine, California / Northeastern) made a pass from behind the net to Peyton Compton (Sanford, Florida / Northeastern), who sent the puck home.

Lucia DiGirolamo's (Woburn, Massachusetts / Princeton) shot from a sharp angle early in the third frame gave Team USA its first two-goal lead of the match.

Maggine Scannell (Wynantskill, New York / Wisconsin) made it a three-point lead on the power play before Sweden got one back on a backdoor goal from Linnea Natt Och Dag .

Towards the end of regulation, the Swedes pulled their goaltender and Finley McCarthy (Whitefish, Montana / Wisconsin) found the empty net for Team USA not long after.

USA 6, Sweden 3

USA 1-2-3
SWE 1-1-1

First period scoring — 1. USA, Ava Lindsay (Molly Jordan, Maggie Scannell) 6:28 (pp); 1. SWE, Emma Rehn (Emilia Bergeby Hallbeck) 15:38 (sh)
Penalties — SWE, Rehn (roughing) 6:16; SWE, Stella Lindell (illegal hit) 7:30; USA, Finley McCarthy (hooking) 8:27; USA, Joy Dunne (tripping) 12:39, SWE, Emma Goding (interference) 15:11

ADVERTISEMENT

Second period scoring — 2. USA, Samantha Taber (Josie St. Martin, Megan Healy) 28:03 (pp); 2. SWE, Mira Hallin (Mira Jungaker) 34:47 (pp); 3. USA, Peyton Compton (Alexandra Lalonde) 36:31
Penalties — USA, Lindzi Avar (illegal hit) 23:35; SWE, Hallin (tripping) 26:23; SWE, Sara Lindqvist (illegal hit) 28:03; USA, McCarthy (hooking) 32:36; USA, Jordan (roughing) 33:33; USA, St. Martin (hooking) 39:23

Third period scoring — 4. USA, Lucia DiGirolamo (Avar, Lalonde) 45:11; 5. USA, Scannell (Elly Klepinger, Healy) 50:33 (pp); 3. SWE, Linnea Natt Och Dag (Hilda Svensson, Hallin) 51:54; 6. USA, McCarthy (unassisted) 59:04 (en)
Penalties — USA, McCarthy (tripping) 40:38; SWE, Svensson (roughing) 49:21; USA, Dunne (illegal hit) 53:36;

Goalie saves — USA: Annelies Bergmann 29/32 (3GA); SWE: Ida Henriksson 37/42 (5GA)

Players of the game — USA, Scannell; SWE, Bergeby Hallbeck

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
Hockey player pose for a picture before the ceremonial puck drop.
Minnesota Girls
Andover teams up with Sophie's Squad for 'Hockey Hits Back' mental health awareness night
Andover seniors Ella Boerger and Madison Brown talked with The Rink Live about their involvement with the game and what Sophie's Squad means to them.
January 08, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Prospects
Talon Sigurdson flips commitment from Arizona State to Clarkson in final season of junior hockey
January 06, 2023 03:02 PM
International
Chaz Lucius completes hat trick in OT to win bronze for Team USA; Canada takes gold
January 05, 2023 10:38 PM
International
U18 Women's World Championship starts this week; can Team USA bring home gold?
January 05, 2023 05:00 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYTRL NEWSLETTER
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
FloSports: FloHockey U18 Five Nations Cup
International
Team USA starts hot, ends cold in semifinal loss to Canada in World Juniors
The Americans score two goals early in the first period but that isn't be enough to topple rival Canada. Team USA is now slated to play in the bronze-medal game against Sweden.
January 04, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Bedard_Connor (Keith Hershmiller) (5) (1).jpg
International
Top NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard eclipses Brayden Schenn's junior hockey record in Canada
Bedard is now sixth overall in World Juniors scoring with 34 points. Sweden's Peter Forsberg is on top of the list with 42, including 31 points alone in the 1993 tournament.
January 04, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Jim Thomas / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
International
Team USA advances to semifinals in huge 11-1 victory over Germany
A hat trick from Golden Gopher Logan Cooley lead the Americans in the quarterfinal match.
January 02, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
International
Jimmy Snuggerud's 4-point game helps Team USA clinch top seed in group
The University of Minnesota freshman and St. Louis Blues prospect had a goal and three assists as the Americans wrapped up preliminary round play at the World Juniors with a 6-2 win over the Finns.
December 31, 2022 05:51 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live