Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

USA defeats Czechia, Hungarian skater suspended at Women's Worlds

The U.S., Canada and Finland are still undefeated in the tournament

A Finnish player shoots the puck in a game.
Finnish forward Noora Tulus (40) shoots a a goal against France in the first period at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario on April 5, 2023 at the IIHF Women's World Championships.
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 11:58 AM

BRAMPTON, Ontario — There are only a few more days of the 2023 Women's World Championships in Brampton, Ontario, until quarterfinal matchups are set. So far, Team USA, Canada and Finland are all undefeated in preliminary round play. Find out a little more about each team's journey in the tournament and where all of the team's stand as we near the playoffs.

SATURDAY SCORES:
Sweden 6, Hungary 2 (Group B)
Canada 5, Japan 0 (Group A)

SUNDAY SCORES:
Finland 4, Sweden 2 (Group B)
USA 6, Czechia 2 (Group A)
German 3, France 0 (Group B)

USA DEFEATS CZECHIA TO STAY UNDEFEATED

The Americans had a rocky start. They scored early, but it was waved off. Nevertheless, Team USA persisted and scored just a few minutes later. Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Michigan) dished the puck over to Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois / Minnesota) who slid it five-hole to score. Things got dicey again later in the first period as the Czechs took a 2-1 lead with one goal on the power play and one at even strength. Hayley Scamurra (Williamsville, New York) tied things up for the Americans before the end of the first frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA put things together in the middle period. University of Wisconsin standout Lacey Eden (Anapolis, Maryland) took the lead back for her team just 45 seconds in and 18-year-old Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Illinois / Penn State) netted her first senior team goal.

The third period had many penalties (nine between both teams), but captain Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) potted a goal of her own and Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) scored shorthanded to give the Americans a 6-2 victory.

Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey (Pelham, New Hampshire) posted two assists in the game and netminder Aerin Frankel (New York, New York) stopped 22 of 24 shots on goal. Defender Megan Keller led Team USA in time on ice with 21:41 in the contest and a whopping 31 shifts.

Minnesota Duluth's Blanka Skodova made 23 stops in goal for Czechia.

HUNGARIAN SKATER SUSPENDED

The IIHF disciplinary panel announced a one-game suspension to Hungarian skater Petra Szamosfalvi for a slew-foot. The play came during the 6-2 loss to Sweden and was not originally called a penalty. Szamosfalvi will not be able to compete in Hungary's game against Finland on Monday.

Szamosfalvi, a 20-year-old forward, has competed internationally for her country for many years and currently plays in the EWHL for HK Budapest. She only logged 5:33 of ice time in the game on Saturday.

FINLAND REMAINS UNDEFEATED, LEADS GROUP B

Finland has easily been the best team in Group B so far in the preliminary round of the tournament. Center Petra Nieminen leads the entire tournament in scoring with three goals and four assists over just three contests so far. Viivi Vainikka (4G, 2A) and Noora Tulus (1G, 5A) are tied for second in tournament scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finns didn't have an easy schedule to stay undefeated, either. They recently had to defeat rival Sweden — which they did, 4-2 — and they also posted wins over Germany (3-0) and newcomer France (14-1).

"We were talking a lot in the locker room that we weren't proud how we played the first 40 minutes," said Tulus to the IIHF after the match against Sweden. "We wanted to come back to prove that we are a good team. All the players are skilled and we can win every game here if we want ... I think it was a good last 20 minutes to show how good we can be when we play together."

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
USA's Abbey Murphy skates during a Team USA practice
International
Team USA's record-breaking goal just 7 seconds in leads to 9-1 win over Switzerland
Golden Gopher Abbey Murphy scored a goal just seven seconds into the match, which is officially the fastest goal scored in Women's World Championship history.
April 07, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A skater from Team Japan shoots the puck in front of the Team USA bench.
International
Women's Worlds Notebook: Germany and Hungary come up with big wins, Japan proves it can skate with anyone
Skaters with WCHA ties give Germany a 6-2 upset win over Sweden. Hungary defeats France. Japan gets better each and every game.
April 07, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey-Finland at France
International
Women's World Notebook: Tons of skaters from the WCHA impress, Knight wears the 'C' for Team USA
Multiple skaters from the WCHA are competing in the international tournament. Hilary Knight takes over Team USA captaincy from Kendall Coyne-Schofield.
April 06, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
_L6A9699
International
Team USA has strong start to 2023 Women's World in win over Japan
Japan may have scored first in the preliminary round match-up, but the Americans then scored seven straight to come out on top.
April 05, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT