USA defeats Czechia, Hungarian skater suspended at Women's Worlds

BRAMPTON, Ontario — There are only a few more days of the 2023 Women's World Championships in Brampton, Ontario, until quarterfinal matchups are set. So far, Team USA, Canada and Finland are all undefeated in preliminary round play. Find out a little more about each team's journey in the tournament and where all of the team's stand as we near the playoffs.

SATURDAY SCORES:

Sweden 6, Hungary 2 (Group B)

Canada 5, Japan 0 (Group A)

SUNDAY SCORES:

Finland 4, Sweden 2 (Group B)

USA 6, Czechia 2 (Group A)

German 3, France 0 (Group B)

Day 5 standings! After @usahockey 's win, they move back into first place for Group A. #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/zBuXA5wnHo — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 10, 2023

USA DEFEATS CZECHIA TO STAY UNDEFEATED

The Americans had a rocky start. They scored early, but it was waved off. Nevertheless, Team USA persisted and scored just a few minutes later. Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Michigan) dished the puck over to Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois / Minnesota) who slid it five-hole to score. Things got dicey again later in the first period as the Czechs took a 2-1 lead with one goal on the power play and one at even strength. Hayley Scamurra (Williamsville, New York) tied things up for the Americans before the end of the first frame.

Team USA put things together in the middle period. University of Wisconsin standout Lacey Eden (Anapolis, Maryland) took the lead back for her team just 45 seconds in and 18-year-old Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Illinois / Penn State) netted her first senior team goal.

The third period had many penalties (nine between both teams), but captain Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) potted a goal of her own and Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) scored shorthanded to give the Americans a 6-2 victory.

Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey (Pelham, New Hampshire) posted two assists in the game and netminder Aerin Frankel (New York, New York) stopped 22 of 24 shots on goal. Defender Megan Keller led Team USA in time on ice with 21:41 in the contest and a whopping 31 shifts.

Minnesota Duluth's Blanka Skodova made 23 stops in goal for Czechia.

HUNGARIAN SKATER SUSPENDED

The IIHF disciplinary panel announced a one-game suspension to Hungarian skater Petra Szamosfalvi for a slew-foot. The play came during the 6-2 loss to Sweden and was not originally called a penalty. Szamosfalvi will not be able to compete in Hungary's game against Finland on Monday.

Szamosfalvi, a 20-year-old forward, has competed internationally for her country for many years and currently plays in the EWHL for HK Budapest. She only logged 5:33 of ice time in the game on Saturday.

Suspension Notice: The IIHF Disciplinary Panel has issued a one-game suspension to @hockeyhungary's Petra Szamosfalvi's for slewfooting. Szamosfalvi will miss tomorrow's game against @leijonat



More: https://t.co/gvgYSwX3vQ pic.twitter.com/Fndmdao6vg — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 10, 2023

FINLAND REMAINS UNDEFEATED, LEADS GROUP B

Finland has easily been the best team in Group B so far in the preliminary round of the tournament. Center Petra Nieminen leads the entire tournament in scoring with three goals and four assists over just three contests so far. Viivi Vainikka (4G, 2A) and Noora Tulus (1G, 5A) are tied for second in tournament scoring.

The Finns didn't have an easy schedule to stay undefeated, either. They recently had to defeat rival Sweden — which they did, 4-2 — and they also posted wins over Germany (3-0) and newcomer France (14-1).

🇫🇮 @leijonat rallies to overcome deficits against @trekronorse and hold onto their 1st place spot in Group B. #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/4BY5WJ4OSY — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 10, 2023

"We were talking a lot in the locker room that we weren't proud how we played the first 40 minutes," said Tulus to the IIHF after the match against Sweden. "We wanted to come back to prove that we are a good team. All the players are skilled and we can win every game here if we want ... I think it was a good last 20 minutes to show how good we can be when we play together."