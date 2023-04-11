Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

USA comes back from being down two goals, loses to Canada in nine-round shootout

The Americans were down by two with less than a minute left in regulation but came back to tie things up at 3-3. Team Canada eventually won the game after a nine-round shootout.

Team Canada celebrates with each other after scoring a goal.
Canadian forward Sarah Fillier (10) celebrates a goal against Switzerland with forwards Sarah Nurse (20) and Natalie Spooner (24) in the third period at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 8:51 AM

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Both Team USA and Team Canada were undefeated at the 2023 Women's World Championships heading into their matchup on Monday, April 10 in Brampton but only one team could finish at the top in the preliminary round.

The Americans looked like they would be losing the game to Canada as they went down by two late in the third period, but they came from behind to push things to overtime knotted at 3-3. Eventually, the Canadians won the match after a 10-round shootout.

Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas), who recently announced her transfer to Ohio State , lit the lamp midway through the first period as she ripped the puck past Canadian netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens from the circle on the power play.

Later in the first period, Canada put massive pressure on American goaltender Aerin Frankel (New York). She made multiple saves in a couple of scrums in front of the net but Sarah Fillier (Princeton) finally pushed one past Frankel's five-hole on an original attempt from teammate Sarah Nurse.

Team Canada earned their first lead of the game as captain Marie-Philip Poulin shot the puck bar down on a 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period with both Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minnesota) and Rory Guilday (Chanhassen, Minnesota / Chanhassen) in the box for tripping.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Americans pulled Frankel in the third period, which resulted in an empty-net goal for Canada's Laura Stacey. But USA captain Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) then scored with 39 seconds to go in regulation to make the score 3-2 and Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) scored an extra-attacker goal 36 seconds after that to send things into overtime.

No one could score in the extra frame so the match went to a shootout. In the ninth round, Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray found the game-winner. Earning the victory in net was a pretty good birthday gift to netminder Desbiens, who turned 29 the day of the game.

The Americans were outshot 36-29 in their final preliminary round match.

Team Canada sits in first place in Group A after the game and Team USA is in second. This was both team's last match in the preliminary round.

USA 3, Canada 4 (CAN - Shootout Win)

USA: 1-0-2-0-0—3
Canada:1-1-1-0-1—4

First period scoring — 1. USA, Hannah Bilka (Abby Roque, Tessa Janecke) 8:45 (pp); 2. USA, Sarah Fillier (Sarah Nurse, Micah Zandee-Hart) 12:38
Penalties — USA, Roque (tripping) 4:00; CAN, Claire Thompson (delay of game) 7:25

Second period scoring — 2. CAN, Marie-Philip Poulin (Erin Ambrose, Sarah Fillier) 23:08 (5-on-3);
Penalties — USA, Rory Guilday (tripping) 21:25; USA, Kelly Pannek (tripping) 22:46; USA, Hayley Scamurra (tripping) 26:45; USA, Taylor Heise (delay of game) 31:36; CAN, Renata Fast (interference) 34:28

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period scoring — 3. CAN, Laura Stacey (Emily Clark, Thompson) 57:33 (en); 2. USA, Hilary Knight (Caroline Harvey, Heise) 59:21; 3. USA, Amanda Kessel (Bilka, Heise) 59:56 (ea)
Penalties — CAN, Fillier (slashing) 43:29; CAN, Zandee-Hart (delay of game) 45:38; USA, Bench Minor (too many players - served by Becca Gilmore) 46:22

OT scoring — None
Penalties — USA, Knight (clipping) 60:24; CAN, Stacey (tripping) 64:41

Shootout winner — CAN, Jamie Lee Rattray (ninth round)

SOG: USA, 9-6-13-1-29; CAN, 13-9-10-4—36

Goalie Saves: USA, Aerin Frankel 12-8-9-4—33 (2GA); CAN, Ann-Renee Desbiens 8-6-11-1—26 (3GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 7-14; CAN, 5-10
Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 1-5; CAN, 1-7

Referees — Samantha Hiller, Cianna Lieffers
Linespeople — Sarah Buckner, Justine Todd

Attendance — 4,322

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
A Finnish player shoots the puck in a game.
International
USA defeats Czechia, Hungarian skater suspended at Women's Worlds
The U.S., Canada and Finland are still undefeated in the tournament
April 10, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
USA's Abbey Murphy skates during a Team USA practice
International
Team USA's record-breaking goal just 7 seconds in leads to 9-1 win over Switzerland
Golden Gopher Abbey Murphy scored a goal just seven seconds into the match, which is officially the fastest goal scored in Women's World Championship history.
April 07, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A skater from Team Japan shoots the puck in front of the Team USA bench.
International
Women's Worlds Notebook: Germany and Hungary come up with big wins, Japan proves it can skate with anyone
Skaters with WCHA ties give Germany a 6-2 upset win over Sweden. Hungary defeats France. Japan gets better each and every game.
April 07, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey-Finland at France
International
Women's World Notebook: Tons of skaters from the WCHA impress, Knight wears the 'C' for Team USA
Multiple skaters from the WCHA are competing in the international tournament. Hilary Knight takes over Team USA captaincy from Kendall Coyne-Schofield.
April 06, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT