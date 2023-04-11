USA comes back from being down two goals, loses to Canada in nine-round shootout

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Both Team USA and Team Canada were undefeated at the 2023 Women's World Championships heading into their matchup on Monday, April 10 in Brampton but only one team could finish at the top in the preliminary round.

The Americans looked like they would be losing the game to Canada as they went down by two late in the third period, but they came from behind to push things to overtime knotted at 3-3. Eventually, the Canadians won the match after a 10-round shootout.

Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas), who recently announced her transfer to Ohio State , lit the lamp midway through the first period as she ripped the puck past Canadian netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens from the circle on the power play.

Later in the first period, Canada put massive pressure on American goaltender Aerin Frankel (New York). She made multiple saves in a couple of scrums in front of the net but Sarah Fillier (Princeton) finally pushed one past Frankel's five-hole on an original attempt from teammate Sarah Nurse.

Team Canada earned their first lead of the game as captain Marie-Philip Poulin shot the puck bar down on a 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period with both Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minnesota) and Rory Guilday (Chanhassen, Minnesota / Chanhassen) in the box for tripping.

The Americans pulled Frankel in the third period, which resulted in an empty-net goal for Canada's Laura Stacey. But USA captain Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) then scored with 39 seconds to go in regulation to make the score 3-2 and Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) scored an extra-attacker goal 36 seconds after that to send things into overtime.

No one could score in the extra frame so the match went to a shootout. In the ninth round, Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray found the game-winner. Earning the victory in net was a pretty good birthday gift to netminder Desbiens, who turned 29 the day of the game.

The Americans were outshot 36-29 in their final preliminary round match.

Team Canada sits in first place in Group A after the game and Team USA is in second. This was both team's last match in the preliminary round.

USA 3, Canada 4 (CAN - Shootout Win)

USA: 1-0-2-0-0—3

Canada:1-1-1-0-1—4

First period scoring — 1. USA, Hannah Bilka (Abby Roque, Tessa Janecke) 8:45 (pp); 2. USA, Sarah Fillier (Sarah Nurse, Micah Zandee-Hart) 12:38

Penalties — USA, Roque (tripping) 4:00; CAN, Claire Thompson (delay of game) 7:25

Second period scoring — 2. CAN, Marie-Philip Poulin (Erin Ambrose, Sarah Fillier) 23:08 (5-on-3);

Penalties — USA, Rory Guilday (tripping) 21:25; USA, Kelly Pannek (tripping) 22:46; USA, Hayley Scamurra (tripping) 26:45; USA, Taylor Heise (delay of game) 31:36; CAN, Renata Fast (interference) 34:28

Third period scoring — 3. CAN, Laura Stacey (Emily Clark, Thompson) 57:33 (en); 2. USA, Hilary Knight (Caroline Harvey, Heise) 59:21; 3. USA, Amanda Kessel (Bilka, Heise) 59:56 (ea)

Penalties — CAN, Fillier (slashing) 43:29; CAN, Zandee-Hart (delay of game) 45:38; USA, Bench Minor (too many players - served by Becca Gilmore) 46:22

OT scoring — None

Penalties — USA, Knight (clipping) 60:24; CAN, Stacey (tripping) 64:41

Shootout winner — CAN, Jamie Lee Rattray (ninth round)

SOG: USA, 9-6-13-1-29; CAN, 13-9-10-4—36

Goalie Saves: USA, Aerin Frankel 12-8-9-4—33 (2GA); CAN, Ann-Renee Desbiens 8-6-11-1—26 (3GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 7-14; CAN, 5-10

Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 1-5; CAN, 1-7

Referees — Samantha Hiller, Cianna Lieffers

Linespeople — Sarah Buckner, Justine Todd

Attendance — 4,322

