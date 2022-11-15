USA 18s sweep Five Nations Tournament, clinch championship with win over Sweden

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — After Sweden scored the first goal of the championship game, the United States answered back with five unanswered, which ultimately led them to victory and an undefeated record on Sunday, Nov. 12, to complete the Five Nations Tournament.

Can't say enough about the fans who supported Team USA at the #FiveNations over the past week!! 🇺🇸🥇



A championship performance on and off the ice! pic.twitter.com/DwLqq9lmgf — USA Hockey Arena (@USAHockeyArena) November 14, 2022

Otto Stenberg had the first goal, but USA tied things up with a goal from Will Smith . Come the second period, USA tacked on three more goals with Ryan Fine , Ryan Leonard and Beckett Hendrickson all getting in on the action.

In the third period, it was Smith once again putting the final dagger to Sweden for his second of the night and 17th goal of the season.

Goaltender Trey Augustine stood tall in net, making 29 stops in the game and his second win of the tournament, marking his ninth win of the season.