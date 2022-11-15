SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

USA 18s sweep Five Nations Tournament, clinch championship with win over Sweden

This is the second straight U18 Five Nations title for the United States after winning last season in Monthey, Switzerland.

The USNTDP 18 team celebrating after winning the Five Nations Championship on Nov. 12 2022.
November 15, 2022 12:58 PM
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — After Sweden scored the first goal of the championship game, the United States answered back with five unanswered, which ultimately led them to victory and an undefeated record on Sunday, Nov. 12, to complete the Five Nations Tournament.

Otto Stenberg had the first goal, but USA tied things up with a goal from Will Smith . Come the second period, USA tacked on three more goals with Ryan Fine , Ryan Leonard and Beckett Hendrickson all getting in on the action.

In the third period, it was Smith once again putting the final dagger to Sweden for his second of the night and 17th goal of the season.

Goaltender Trey Augustine stood tall in net, making 29 stops in the game and his second win of the tournament, marking his ninth win of the season.

Kirsten Krull
By Kirsten Krull
Kirsten Krull covers juniors and prospects for The Rink Live. She is a 2020 St. Cloud State graduate, and has been working in the hockey world for over six years, covering many levels of the game from juniors to the NHL.
