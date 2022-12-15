US rolls past Canada East in penalty-marred World Junior A game

CORNWALL, Ontario — Quinn Finley had two goals and an assist as Team USA fired 45 shots on net in a 7-2 victory Wednesday, Dec. 14, over Canada East in the World Junior A Challenge.

Each team had 24 penalty minutes on nine penalties apiece. But it was Team USA making the most of the other team playing shorthanded as the Americans converted on three power-play opportunities to one by the Canadians.

The U.S. scored three power-play goals in the first period, including two during a double-minor high sticking penalty as the Americans took a 3-1 lead.

Sam Rinzel and Jake Livanavage each finished with two points for the U.S.

Joe Palodichuk put Team USA on the board first, with assists to his own Fargo Force teammates Cole Knuble and Mac Swanson . Canada East's Adam Barone followed just more than two minutes later on the power play with a goal to tie it 1-1.

With Canada East shorthanded, Finley gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead at 13:25 of the first period.

Later, as Canada East's Matheson Mason served the double-minor, Garrett Schifsky and Rinzel found the back of the net just over a minute apart for a 3-1 lead. Rinzel's goal chased Canadian netminder Ethan Morrow at the 17:16 mark of the period.

Goal at the Hockey Canada World Junior A Challenge! Defenseman Sam Rinzel of USA Hockey went coast to coast



A beauty from the NHL Blackhawks 1st round pick and future Gopher Hockey star.



Our @DaveDawson7 was on the call! pic.twitter.com/UoiTf3pR2J — HNLive (@HNLiveCA) December 15, 2022

Morrow finished with 14 saves before Chazz Nixon took over in goal. Jacob Fowler stopped 23 of 25 shots for the win.

Maddox Flemming and Finley scored 34 seconds apart in the second period to give the U.S. a 6-2 lead. Ryan St. Louis scored midway through the third period for Team USA.

Schifsky, named the player of the game, and Finley each have four points in the tournament.

Team USA finishes preliminary round play at 2 p.m. ET Friday against Latvia.