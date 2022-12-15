SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

US rolls past Canada East in penalty-marred World Junior A game

The U.S. scored three power-play goals in the first period, including two during a double-minor high sticking penalty as the Americans took a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-09 -Exhibition 3 - Canada East vs USA duri
Team USA lines up before the pre-tournament game Dec. 9, 2022, against Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
Contributed / Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 14, 2022 11:55 PM
Share

CORNWALL, Ontario — Quinn Finley had two goals and an assist as Team USA fired 45 shots on net in a 7-2 victory Wednesday, Dec. 14, over Canada East in the World Junior A Challenge.

Each team had 24 penalty minutes on nine penalties apiece. But it was Team USA making the most of the other team playing shorthanded as the Americans converted on three power-play opportunities to one by the Canadians.

The U.S. scored three power-play goals in the first period, including two during a double-minor high sticking penalty as the Americans took a 3-1 lead.

MORE INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE:
Laba interview.jpg
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
International
U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden
University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was one of five U.S. scorers in the win. Team USA opens the 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday, Dec. 26, against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick.
December 21, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hockey: Rivalry Series-Canada at USA
International
No Hollywood ending for Team USA as Canada wins Rivalry Series game in OT
Game Five of the Rivalry Series between the world's top two women's hockey teams was a back-and-forth affair that required extra time and an overtime goal, as Team Canada pulled off a 3-2 win.
December 20, 2022 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors
Two Gophers freshmen cap the scoring in a victory over Finland
December 19, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hockey: Rivalry Series-Canada at USA
International
US, Canada renew women's hockey series in Los Angeles
The games in the series have been "friendly" in name only, as they have been hotly contested competitions between the two greatest powers in women's international ice hockey.
December 19, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Knoll / Press-Telegram, Long Beach, Calif.
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
g7oSsfVU rotated.jpg
International
US beats Sweden, will play for gold at World Junior A Challenge
Brainerd's Eric Pohlkamp scored twice on the power play and Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble picked up the game-winner for the Americans after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
December 17, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
Cole Knuble ties assists record as US dominates Latvia, faces Sweden next in World Junior A semifinals
Christian Manz stopped 12 shots and the Americans cleaned up their play defensively, going penalty-free after being tagged nine times for 24 minutes in Wednesday's win against Canada East.
December 16, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
CANvsUSA_zk_2022-12-15_0309.JPG
International
Former Badger's unlikely late goal lifts Canadians to first Rivalry Series win over Team USA
The Americans completely dominated the final period of their Rivalry Series game with Canada, played in suburban Las Vegas, only to see a crazy angle shot through traffic spell the difference.
December 16, 2022 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Sam Rinzel and Jake Livanavage each finished with two points for the U.S.

Joe Palodichuk put Team USA on the board first, with assists to his own Fargo Force teammates Cole Knuble and Mac Swanson . Canada East's Adam Barone followed just more than two minutes later on the power play with a goal to tie it 1-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Canada East shorthanded, Finley gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead at 13:25 of the first period.

Later, as Canada East's Matheson Mason served the double-minor, Garrett Schifsky and Rinzel found the back of the net just over a minute apart for a 3-1 lead. Rinzel's goal chased Canadian netminder Ethan Morrow at the 17:16 mark of the period.

Morrow finished with 14 saves before Chazz Nixon took over in goal. Jacob Fowler stopped 23 of 25 shots for the win.

Maddox Flemming and Finley scored 34 seconds apart in the second period to give the U.S. a 6-2 lead. Ryan St. Louis scored midway through the third period for Team USA.

Schifsky, named the player of the game, and Finley each have four points in the tournament.

Team USA finishes preliminary round play at 2 p.m. ET Friday against Latvia.

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTER
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
augsburg-v-adrian-11-3-2022-156_52477412219_o.jpg
International
Augsburg's Mason Palmer named to all-Division III roster for Winter World University Games
Palmer, of Plymouth, Minn., was the only player selected from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-3 senior played his high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
December 15, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-09 -Exhibition 3 - Canada East vs USA duri
International
Mac Swanson rising to the occasion as youngest in World Junior A locker room
USHL's top rookie so far playing for Fargo, Swanson is already an international tourney veteran
December 14, 2022 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
RAL_4830.jpg
International
Garrett Schifsky scores twice as US blanks Sweden at Junior A Challenge
Jacob Fowler faces 15 shots in 3-0 victory
December 14, 2022 04:37 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live