Cole Knuble ties assists record as US dominates Latvia, faces Sweden next in World Junior A semifinals

CORNWALL, Ontario — With a 9-0 win over winless Latvia on Friday, the U.S. team wrapped up its preliminary play in the World Junior A Challenge and left head coach Eric Rud pleased with the all-around effort.

“Today’s game was very well played. We’ve had a game plan throughout this whole tournament of the way we want to play,” Rud told USA Hockey following the game, “and I thought we stayed with it today. We played winning hockey from start to finish and got rewarded as the game went on. Latvia really played well defensively, but I thought our guys did a great job of staying simple and sticking with the game plan."

Cole Knuble (Fargo Force) had a goal and a tournament record-tying four assists in the win. He's collected a team-high eight points in the tournament, second only to Canada West's Aiden Fink's 10 overall.

KNUBLE➡️SWANSON➡️PALODICHUK… we’ve seen this one before👀



Together the Force Trio has tallied 15 total points in just 4 total games at the WJAC🔥

Cole Knuble | 2G-6A

Joe Palodichuk | 2G

Mac Swanson | 1G-4A pic.twitter.com/1sWAy7znzY — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) December 16, 2022

The U.S. is coming off a third-place finish in the 2019 tournament (2020 and 2021 were canceled) after winning it eight times since 2008. It will face Sweden (a 4-1 winner over Canada East on Friday) in a semifinal game Saturday. The Americans beat Sweden 3-0 earlier this week.

Christian Manz (Chicago Steel) stopped 12 shots and the Americans cleaned up their play defensively, going penalty-free after being tagged nine times for 24 minutes in Wednesday's win against Canada East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Pohlkamp (Cedar Rapids Rough Riders), who kicked off the scoring spree at 13:56 of the first period, scored twice more in the second period. The U.S. capitalized on its only power-play opportunity when Mac Swanson (Fargo Force) scored to make it 6-0 at the 7:03 mark of the third period. Swanson also notched three assists.

Joe Palodichuk (Fargo Force), Ethan Whitcomb (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Andrew Strathmann (Youngstown Phantoms) and Jake Richard (Muskegon Lumberjacks) were the other U.S. goalscorers.

In all, 11 different players had points for the U.S.