SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East

Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.

RAL_4211_large.jpg
Team USA players celebrate after scoring a goal against Canada East during the World Junior A Challenge gold medal game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario.
Contributed / Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images
By The Rink Live
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
Share

CORNWALL, Ontario — After giving up a two-goal lead, the United States stormed back to win the World Junior A Challenge for a ninth time with a 5-2 win over Canada East on Sunday night at the Cornwall Civic Complex. Prior Lake's Alex Bump scored the winning goal in the second period and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals for the Americans.

The U.S. won its first title since 2018 and continued Canada East's struggles playing for gold — Canada East has lost all seven championship games it has qualified for at the WJAC. Team USA has now beaten Canada East three times in the tournament's gold medal game after previously defeating the squad in 2010 and 2016.

After opening the tournament with a 5-3 loss to Canada West, the U.S. won five straight games to seal the WJAC title.

Sam Harris , a Denver commit from San Diego who plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede, opened the scoring for the U.S. at 3:17 of the first period on assists from Quinn Finley and Sam Rinzel . The lead was doubled later in the opening 20 when the Waterloo Black Hawks' Garrett Schifsky finished off an all-Minnesotan goal with assists from Brainerd's Joe Palodichuk and Chanhassen's Sam Rinzel.

Schifsky, a Michigan commit, also added an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation to finish with a pair of goals. He finished the tournament with five goals and one assist in six games played. Although he was held off the scoresheet in the final, Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble led the U.S. with nine points (three goals, six assists) at the WJAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada East got a charge in the second period, scoring twice in 4:42 to level the score at two goals apiece. Matheson Mason got the first for the Canadians at 9:48 of the period before Matthew Cato tied it. Alex Blais assisted on both goals for Canada East.

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
Andover's Garrett Schifsky says playing for Team USA in World Junior A's 'doesn't feel real'
Schifsky is making his debut for Team USA during the World Juniors A Challenge this week.
December 13, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live

Jacob Fowler and the U.S. staved off a Canada East push in the third period to seal the title. Fowler, a Boston College commit from Melbourne, Florida., stopped all 10 shots in the third and 24 of 26 in the game for the win. He finished the WJAC with a .918 save percentage, the second best at the tournament.

Neither team scored on the power play in the game, combining to go 0-for-5 on the night.

Sweden takes bronze

Earlier on Sunday, the Swedes outlasted Canada West in a shootout to claim the bronze medal with a 3-2 win. Canada West took seven penalties in the game, with Sweden capitalizing for two power-play goals. The Canadians did not score in the shootout — only one attempt, by Sweden's Felix Unger Sörum, of the two teams' combined nine tries was scored. Sweden's Noah Erliden stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced in the win.

What to read next
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Laba interview.jpg
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
International
U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden
University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was one of five U.S. scorers in the win. Team USA opens the 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday, Dec. 26, against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick.
December 21, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten