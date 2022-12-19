United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East

CORNWALL, Ontario — After giving up a two-goal lead, the United States stormed back to win the World Junior A Challenge for a ninth time with a 5-2 win over Canada East on Sunday night at the Cornwall Civic Complex. Prior Lake's Alex Bump scored the winning goal in the second period and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals for the Americans.

The U.S. won its first title since 2018 and continued Canada East's struggles playing for gold — Canada East has lost all seven championship games it has qualified for at the WJAC. Team USA has now beaten Canada East three times in the tournament's gold medal game after previously defeating the squad in 2010 and 2016.

After opening the tournament with a 5-3 loss to Canada West, the U.S. won five straight games to seal the WJAC title.

Sam Harris , a Denver commit from San Diego who plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede, opened the scoring for the U.S. at 3:17 of the first period on assists from Quinn Finley and Sam Rinzel . The lead was doubled later in the opening 20 when the Waterloo Black Hawks' Garrett Schifsky finished off an all-Minnesotan goal with assists from Brainerd's Joe Palodichuk and Chanhassen's Sam Rinzel.

Schifsky, a Michigan commit, also added an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation to finish with a pair of goals. He finished the tournament with five goals and one assist in six games played. Although he was held off the scoresheet in the final, Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble led the U.S. with nine points (three goals, six assists) at the WJAC.

Canada East got a charge in the second period, scoring twice in 4:42 to level the score at two goals apiece. Matheson Mason got the first for the Canadians at 9:48 of the period before Matthew Cato tied it. Alex Blais assisted on both goals for Canada East.

Jacob Fowler and the U.S. staved off a Canada East push in the third period to seal the title. Fowler, a Boston College commit from Melbourne, Florida., stopped all 10 shots in the third and 24 of 26 in the game for the win. He finished the WJAC with a .918 save percentage, the second best at the tournament.

Neither team scored on the power play in the game, combining to go 0-for-5 on the night.

Sweden takes bronze

Earlier on Sunday, the Swedes outlasted Canada West in a shootout to claim the bronze medal with a 3-2 win. Canada West took seven penalties in the game, with Sweden capitalizing for two power-play goals. The Canadians did not score in the shootout — only one attempt, by Sweden's Felix Unger Sörum, of the two teams' combined nine tries was scored. Sweden's Noah Erliden stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced in the win.