UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors

QUISPAMSIS, New Brunswick — Team USA received points from 11 different players Monday, led by a goal and an assist each from Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel and Ryan Ufko (UMass), in a 5-2 win over Finland in a pre-tournament World Junior Championship game.

University of North Dakota forward Jackson Blake of Fargo scored on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 before Stramel scored off a rebound to make it a 2-1 lead.

After Ufko's goal, a pair of Minnesota Gophers freshmen capped the scoring with Ryan Chesley making it 4-1 late in the second period and Logan Cooley added an empty-net goal.

Ryan Chesley fires this one-timer in and USA leads 4-1. Lane Hutson and Cutter Gauthier with the assists. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/eHzI4XGVtH — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) December 20, 2022

The U.S. was outshot 24-21. Trey Augustine (USNTDP) had 19 saves for the U.S.