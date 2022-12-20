SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

International
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors

Two Gophers freshmen cap the scoring in a victory over Finland

FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
Ryan Chesley, shown here playing for the USNTDP.
Contributed / USNTDP
By The Rink Live
December 19, 2022 11:45 PM
Share

QUISPAMSIS, New Brunswick — Team USA received points from 11 different players Monday, led by a goal and an assist each from Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel and Ryan Ufko (UMass), in a 5-2 win over Finland in a pre-tournament World Junior Championship game.

University of North Dakota forward Jackson Blake of Fargo scored on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 before Stramel scored off a rebound to make it a 2-1 lead.

After Ufko's goal, a pair of Minnesota Gophers freshmen capped the scoring with Ryan Chesley making it 4-1 late in the second period and Logan Cooley added an empty-net goal.

The U.S. was outshot 24-21. Trey Augustine (USNTDP) had 19 saves for the U.S.

