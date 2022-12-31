UND freshman forward Jackson Blake talks about surreal feeling playing for Team USA
Jackson Blake sat down with Kelly Hinseth amid the World Juniors tournament to talk about what it means to play for your country and how it will help him with North Dakota’s season.
It’s something that Jackson Blake has dreamed about since he was a little kid; playing the game that he loves while representing his country.
The 2021 fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes comes into World Juniors having a successful first half of his freshman season at North Dakota. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, product has nine goals and 12 assists in 19 games with the Fighting Hawks.
