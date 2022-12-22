SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden

University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was one of five U.S. scorers in the win. Team USA opens the 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday, Dec. 26, against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
Forward Jimmy Snuggerud, seen here playing for the NTDP, has 27 points in 20 games this season for the University of Minnesota.
Contributed / USA Hockey
By The Rink Live
December 21, 2022 06:00 PM
Share

MONCTON, New Brunswick — The next time Team USA takes the ice at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, it'll be for real.

The U.S. looked ready to go Wednesday night as five different players, including University of Minnesota forward and St. Louis Blues draft pick Jimmy Snuggerud , scored in a 5-1 pre-tournament victory over Sweden at the Avenir Centre. The game was the second of two pre-tournament warmups for the Americans before they begin preliminary round play against Latvia on Monday, Dec. 26, in Moncton.

After going into the first intermission tied at a goal apiece on tallies from the United States' Luke Hughes (Michigan, New Jersey Devils) and Sweden's Fabian Lysell (Boston Bruins), the U.S. tacked on four unanswered to seal a win.

UMass forward Kenny Connors (Los Angeles Kings), Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel (2023 Draft-Eligible) and Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers) added goals No. 2 through No. 4 for the U.S. in the second period before Snuggerud scored on the power play in the third to seal the 5-1 scoreline.

Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 15 stops for the U.S. in his warm-up start before the tournament begins next week. Mbereko appeared in four games for the Americans during the previous World Junior Championship in August, posting a .921 save percentage. The U.S. outshot Sweden 34-16 in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next Up

The United States opens the 2023 World Junior Championship in Moncton on Boxing Day — Monday, Dec. 26 — against Latvia. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT with the broadcast available on NHL Network.

Related Topics: WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
What to read next
Laba interview.jpg
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Hockey: Rivalry Series-Canada at USA
International
No Hollywood ending for Team USA as Canada wins Rivalry Series game in OT
Game Five of the Rivalry Series between the world's top two women's hockey teams was a back-and-forth affair that required extra time and an overtime goal, as Team Canada pulled off a 3-2 win.
December 20, 2022 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors
Two Gophers freshmen cap the scoring in a victory over Finland
December 19, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten