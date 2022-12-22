U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden

MONCTON, New Brunswick — The next time Team USA takes the ice at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, it'll be for real.

The U.S. looked ready to go Wednesday night as five different players, including University of Minnesota forward and St. Louis Blues draft pick Jimmy Snuggerud , scored in a 5-1 pre-tournament victory over Sweden at the Avenir Centre. The game was the second of two pre-tournament warmups for the Americans before they begin preliminary round play against Latvia on Monday, Dec. 26, in Moncton.

After going into the first intermission tied at a goal apiece on tallies from the United States' Luke Hughes (Michigan, New Jersey Devils) and Sweden's Fabian Lysell (Boston Bruins), the U.S. tacked on four unanswered to seal a win.

Jimmy Snuggerud snipes one home on the power-play to extend USA's lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/NE6LrWhmM5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 21, 2022

UMass forward Kenny Connors (Los Angeles Kings), Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel (2023 Draft-Eligible) and Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers) added goals No. 2 through No. 4 for the U.S. in the second period before Snuggerud scored on the power play in the third to seal the 5-1 scoreline.

Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 15 stops for the U.S. in his warm-up start before the tournament begins next week. Mbereko appeared in four games for the Americans during the previous World Junior Championship in August, posting a .921 save percentage. The U.S. outshot Sweden 34-16 in the game.

Cutter Gauthier buries it after some nice puck movement from the US.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/DZtTaZIZJz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 21, 2022

Next Up

The United States opens the 2023 World Junior Championship in Moncton on Boxing Day — Monday, Dec. 26 — against Latvia. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT with the broadcast available on NHL Network.