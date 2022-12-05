SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

International
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Three current, four former Gopher women's standouts will represent Team USA in Rivalry games vs. Canada

Team USA will face our neighbors from the north in games played in the Las Vegas area and in Southern California later this month. The Gophers will not miss any of their college games as a result.

USA's Grace Zumwinkle (13) battles for position
USA's Grace Zumwinkle (13) battles for position with Team Switzerland defender Shannon Sigrist (9) during the second period Feb. 6, 2022, during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Wukesong Sports Centre.
George Walker IV / USA TODAY Sports
By Jess Myers
December 05, 2022 03:05 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — When college hockey’s holiday break begins, some want to go to a warm place, while others want to go somewhere familiar. For a trio of current Minnesota Gophers, the break will involve both, along with another chance to wear the red, white and blue.

On Monday, USA Hockey and the U of M announced that three current Gophers — Taylor Heise, Abbey Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle — along with four alumni have been named to the American National Team. That trio, along with former Gophers standouts Hannah Brandt, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein, will face Team Canada in a pair of games that are part of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series between the best women from the two countries.

010821.Heise
Minnesota Gophers forward Taylor Heise, a Lake City native who starred at Red Wing High School, was named the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, given annually to the nation's top women's college hockey player.
Jim Rosvold / University of Minnesota Athletics

While Hockey Canada has yet to reveal a roster, another Gopher connection is likely, as former U of M standout Sarah Potomak represented Canada in the three Rivalry Series games in November.

The December games in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series will take place in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 15 at The Dollar Loan Center and in Los Angeles on Dec. 19 at Crypto.com Arena. Heise, Murphy and Zumwinkle have played a pair of games in Henderson within the past month and will have some familiarity with the place. The home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL team is where the Gophers beat Penn State and lost to Yale over Thanksgiving weekend.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Murphy and Zumwinkle skated for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, where they fell to Canada in the final and brought home silver. Heise joined them this past summer for the Women’s World Championships and was named MVP of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio will not miss any of this season’s Gopher games while playing for Team USA.

By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
