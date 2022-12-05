Three current, four former Gopher women's standouts will represent Team USA in Rivalry games vs. Canada

MINNEAPOLIS — When college hockey’s holiday break begins, some want to go to a warm place, while others want to go somewhere familiar. For a trio of current Minnesota Gophers, the break will involve both, along with another chance to wear the red, white and blue.

On Monday, USA Hockey and the U of M announced that three current Gophers — Taylor Heise, Abbey Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle — along with four alumni have been named to the American National Team. That trio, along with former Gophers standouts Hannah Brandt, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein, will face Team Canada in a pair of games that are part of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series between the best women from the two countries.

Minnesota Gophers forward Taylor Heise, a Lake City native who starred at Red Wing High School, was named the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, given annually to the nation's top women's college hockey player. Jim Rosvold / University of Minnesota Athletics

While Hockey Canada has yet to reveal a roster, another Gopher connection is likely, as former U of M standout Sarah Potomak represented Canada in the three Rivalry Series games in November.

The December games in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series will take place in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 15 at The Dollar Loan Center and in Los Angeles on Dec. 19 at Crypto.com Arena. Heise, Murphy and Zumwinkle have played a pair of games in Henderson within the past month and will have some familiarity with the place. The home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL team is where the Gophers beat Penn State and lost to Yale over Thanksgiving weekend.

Murphy and Zumwinkle skated for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, where they fell to Canada in the final and brought home silver. Heise joined them this past summer for the Women’s World Championships and was named MVP of the tournament.

The trio will not miss any of this season’s Gopher games while playing for Team USA.