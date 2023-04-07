Team USA's record-breaking goal just 7 seconds in leads to 9-1 win over Switzerland

BRAMPTON, Ontario — History was made on Friday morning in Brampton, Ontario at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships as Golden Gopher Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois) scored a goal for Team USA just 7 seconds into its 9-1 win over Switzerland. The previous record of 13 seconds was set back in 1994, according to the IIHF.

Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) won the opening faceoff for Team USA. Murphy then gained possession and skated all the way down to the Swiss end and shot up high on a sharp angle to score on netminder Saskia Maurer (St. Thomas).

Midway through the first period, Caroline Harvey (Pelham, New Hampshire / Wisconsin) shot bar down on the power play to double the lead for the Americans. It originally looked like Roque may have tipped in the goal with a high stick, but after video review it was determined that she didn't touch it and that it was a good goal. Just 23 seconds later, recent Ohio State transfer Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas) added another tally for Team USA. Becca Gilmore (Wayland, Massachusetts) scored at the end of the second period.

In the second frame, Roque netted a goal of her own as she one-timed the puck in from the back door. During a period of 4-on-4, Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) extended the Team USA lead to 6-0. Murphy received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the Americans in the middle frame after she left her feet and took down a Swiss player along the boards.

Both squads netted power play goals in the third period. Harvey earned her second of the game and Cayla Barnes got a tally of her own while Switzerland put themselves on the board as Rahel Enzler tapped in a rebound from teammate Alina Muller.

Gabbie Hughes (Lino Lakes, Minnesota) of Minnesota Duluth earned her first points for Team USA in the game on Friday. She earned a primary assist on the Gilmore goal and scored the ninth and final goal for the Americans in the final minutes of regulation.

Team USA outshot Team Switzerland, 54-13. Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colorado) stopped 12 of 13 shots for the Americans while Maurer made 45 saves for the Swiss.

USA 9, Switzerland 1

USA: 4-2-3—9

SUI: 0-0-1—1

First period scoring — 1. USA, Abbey Murphy (Abby Roque) 0:07; 2. USA, Caroline Harvey (Taylor Heise) 15:19 (pp); 3. USA, Hannah Bilka (Heise) 15:42; 4. USA, Becca Gilmore (Gabrielle Hughes, Murphy) 16:56

Penalties — SUI, Sarah Forster (tripping) 7:10; SUI, Shannon Sigrist (cross-checking) 14:34

Second period scoring — 5. USA, Roque (Murphy) 28:23; 6. Amanda Kessel (Heise, Cayla Barnes) 38:04

Penalties — USA, Murphy (major and game misconduct for charging; penalty served by Tessa Janecke) 36:38; SUI, Sinja Leeman (cross-checking) 36:38

Third period scoring — 7. USA, Harvey (Roque, Janecke) 47:45 (pp); 1. SUI, Rahel Enzler (Alina Muller, Lara Stalder) 50:27 (pp); 8. USA, Barnes (Knight, Kessel) 55:00; 8. USA, Hughes (Barnes) 59:31

Penalties — SUI, Alena Rossel (tripping) 45:51; USA, Hilary Knight (tripping) 50:02; SUI, Alessia Baechler (hooking) 54:03

SOG: USA, 21-16-17—54; SUI, 3-4-6—13

Goalie Saves: USA, Nicole Hensley 3-4-5—12 (1GA); SUI, Saskia Maurer 17-14-14—45 (9GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 2-27; SUI, 5-10

Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 3-4; SUI, 1-2

Referees: Samantha Hiller, Julia Kainberger

Linespeople: Jennifer Cameron, Jessica Chartrand

Attendance: 2,227