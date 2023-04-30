Team USA wins U18 gold medal with overtime win over Sweden

BASEL, Switzerland — Team USA found itself down 2-0 late in Sunday’s U18 World Championship gold-medal game. However, the Americans responded with a pair of third-period goals and Ryan Leonard found the back of the net 2:20 into overtime, securing Team USA’s first gold medal since 2017.

It’s Team USA’s 11th gold medal at the event and comes one year after losing to Sweden in the same game.

"For everyone involved, this just meant everything," head coach Dan Muse told USAHockey.com. "To come together and represent the United States of America, we couldn’t be prouder of this group."

NO QUIT IN THIS TEAM AND THEY ARE GOLDEN 🥇#U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/U5uYNnmT2V — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 30, 2023

Elliot Stahlberg and Noel Nordh gave Sweden a 2-0 lead and the Swedes held an American offense – which erupted for 48 goals through its first six games – off the board through 40 minutes.

Sweden goaltender Noah Erliden – who was excellent throughout the tournament – stopped all 26 shots fired his way in that stretch, including multiple Grade-A looks. He was named the tournament’s best goaltender after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Americans were able to solve the Swedish goaltender in the third.

Danny Nelson cut the deficit in half 9:44 into the final frame and Carey Terrance tied the game in the final minutes, redirecting a Cole Eiserman shot into the back of the net.

Terrance’s goal came on the power play and eventually forced overtime, sending the crowd inside St. Jakob Arena into a frenzy.

Sweden got a golden opportunity in the final minutes as Will Smith was sent to the box for hooking. But Trey Augustine stood tall and Team USA was able to kill off the remainder of the penalty in overtime. Leonard netted the game-winner shortly thereafter.

Leonard’s goal came 2:20 into the extra frame as the Boston College commit cut into the slot and fired a shot past Erliden. Leonard finished the tournament with eight goals and 17 points.

Leonard's 17 points ranked third in the tournament, only trailing USA teammates Gabe Perreault (18) and Smith (20).

Smith was named the Tournament MVP — he finished with 20 points (9-11-20) and tied Jack Hughes’ U.S. single-tournament record. Smith, a fellow Boston College commit, picked up an assist Sunday on Terrance’s game-tying goal.

With Sunday’s win, Team USA finished the event a perfect 7-0-0-0. The 11 gold medals are the most in tournament history and the Americans also tied the single-tournament goal record (Canada, 2021) with 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Sweden, it’s a disappointing ending but it’s the fifth consecutive year Sweden has earned a medal at the event. Canada took home bronze earlier in the day with a 4-3 overtime win over Slovakia. Macklin Celebrini, the potential top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored the overtime winner in Canada’s victory.

USA 3, Sweden 2

USA: 0-0-2-1 – 3

Sweden: 1-1-0-0 – 2

First Period

SWE: Elliot Stahlberg (Anton Wahlberg, Noah Dower Nilsson), 9:33

Second Period

SWE: Noel Nordh (Axel Sandin Pellikka, Zeb Forsfjall), 6:14, PP

Third Period

USA: Danny Nelson (Zeev Buium, Sal Guzzo), 9:44

USA: Carey Terrance (Cole Eiserman, Will Smith), 16:44, PP

Overtime

USA: Ryan Leonard (Cole Hutson, Oliver Moore), 2:20

SOG: USA 13-13-14-1 – 41, Sweden 12-11-9 – 32

Penalties-minutes: USA 5-10, Sweden 2-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Power plays: USA 1-2, Sweden 1-5

Saves: Trey Augustine, USA, 30; Noah Erliden, Sweden, 38

Attendance: 4,342

All-Tournament Team

Goalkeeper: Noah Erliden, Sweden

Defender: Axel Sandin Pellikka, Sweden

Defender: Cole Hutson, Sweden

Forward: Will Smith, USA

Forward: Dalibor Dvorsky, Slovakia

Forward: Otto Stenberg, Sweden

Most Valuable Player: Will Smith, USA