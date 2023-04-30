Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Team USA wins U18 gold medal with overtime win over Sweden

Team USA responds from 2-0 deficit and earns first gold medal since 2017; Ryan Leonard nets golden goal 2:20 into overtime

LeonardWithPuck.jpg
Ryan Leonard scored the golden goal in Team USA's 3-2 overtime win over Sweden. The Boston College commit finished the U18 Worlds with eight goals and 17 points. Leonard's 17 points ranked third in the tournament, only trailing USA teammates Gabe Perreault (18) and Smith (20).
Contributed / Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:41 PM

BASEL, Switzerland — Team USA found itself down 2-0 late in Sunday’s U18 World Championship gold-medal game. However, the Americans responded with a pair of third-period goals and Ryan Leonard found the back of the net 2:20 into overtime, securing Team USA’s first gold medal since 2017.

It’s Team USA’s 11th gold medal at the event and comes one year after losing to Sweden in the same game.

"For everyone involved, this just meant everything," head coach Dan Muse told USAHockey.com. "To come together and represent the United States of America, we couldn’t be prouder of this group."

Elliot Stahlberg and Noel Nordh gave Sweden a 2-0 lead and the Swedes held an American offense – which erupted for 48 goals through its first six games – off the board through 40 minutes.

Sweden goaltender Noah Erliden – who was excellent throughout the tournament – stopped all 26 shots fired his way in that stretch, including multiple Grade-A looks. He was named the tournament’s best goaltender after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Americans were able to solve the Swedish goaltender in the third.

Danny Nelson cut the deficit in half 9:44 into the final frame and Carey Terrance tied the game in the final minutes, redirecting a Cole Eiserman shot into the back of the net.

Terrance’s goal came on the power play and eventually forced overtime, sending the crowd inside St. Jakob Arena into a frenzy.

Sweden got a golden opportunity in the final minutes as Will Smith was sent to the box for hooking. But Trey Augustine stood tall and Team USA was able to kill off the remainder of the penalty in overtime. Leonard netted the game-winner shortly thereafter.

Leonard’s goal came 2:20 into the extra frame as the Boston College commit cut into the slot and fired a shot past Erliden. Leonard finished the tournament with eight goals and 17 points.

Leonard's 17 points ranked third in the tournament, only trailing USA teammates Gabe Perreault (18) and Smith (20).

Smith was named the Tournament MVP — he finished with 20 points (9-11-20) and tied Jack Hughes’ U.S. single-tournament record. Smith, a fellow Boston College commit, picked up an assist Sunday on Terrance’s game-tying goal.

With Sunday’s win, Team USA finished the event a perfect 7-0-0-0. The 11 gold medals are the most in tournament history and the Americans also tied the single-tournament goal record (Canada, 2021) with 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Sweden, it’s a disappointing ending but it’s the fifth consecutive year Sweden has earned a medal at the event. Canada took home bronze earlier in the day with a 4-3 overtime win over Slovakia. Macklin Celebrini, the potential top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored the overtime winner in Canada’s victory.

USA 3, Sweden 2

USA: 0-0-2-1 – 3
Sweden: 1-1-0-0 – 2

First Period
SWE: Elliot Stahlberg (Anton Wahlberg, Noah Dower Nilsson), 9:33

Second Period
SWE: Noel Nordh (Axel Sandin Pellikka, Zeb Forsfjall), 6:14, PP

Third Period
USA: Danny Nelson (Zeev Buium, Sal Guzzo), 9:44
USA: Carey Terrance (Cole Eiserman, Will Smith), 16:44, PP

Overtime
USA: Ryan Leonard (Cole Hutson, Oliver Moore), 2:20

SOG: USA 13-13-14-1 – 41, Sweden 12-11-9 – 32

Penalties-minutes: USA 5-10, Sweden 2-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Power plays: USA 1-2, Sweden 1-5

Saves: Trey Augustine, USA, 30; Noah Erliden, Sweden, 38

Attendance: 4,342

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Marcellus Goal LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars advance to Western Conference Finals with 3-1 win in Waterloo
Mason Marcellus nets eventual game-winner as Stars take game three in Waterloo
April 30, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
021222.S.FF.ForceHockey
USHL
Fargo moves on, Black Hawks force game three and Chicago takes game one from Dubuque
Charlie Russell scores twice in Fargo's 3-2 overtime win over Tri-City, Waterloo stays alive with dominant 6-1 win and Steel earn 3-1 win over Dubuque
April 29, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Brennan Ali Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Force, Stars and Phantoms take 1-0 series leads as second round gets underway
Lincoln scores seven, Fargo holds on and Youngstown wins a double OT thriller to open second round Friday night
April 28, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Marcellus Reimann Playoff Faceoff.JPG
USHL
McAlpine: It's time to fix the USHL playoff format and schedule
As other junior leagues begin their playoffs with best-of-five and best-of-seven series, the USHL conversation revolves around quick turnarounds, player safety and three-game series
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: Second-round preview
Storm and Force, Black Hawks and Stars clash in the west; Phantoms and RoughRiders, Steel and Fighting Saints battle out east
April 27, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Martins Lavins.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders, Fighting Saints earn road wins and advance to second round
Cedar Rapids earns game-three win in Plymouth while Dubuque wins its second straight game in Green Bay
April 26, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0308.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's season can only end with Clark Cup championship
Hiring a seasoned young coach in Nick Oliver has so far helped reinstall a winning attitude from top to bottom. Its been too good of a year to end with nothing but Clark Cup
April 26, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
montes 8x10.JPEG
USHL
Tri-City Storm, Lincoln Stars move on; Fighting Saints and NTDP extend series
The Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars advanced in dramatic fashion Tuesday night while Dubuque and the NTDP all force winner-take-all game threes on Wednesday
April 25, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
Green Bay, Lincoln and Tri-City take care of business on home ice while Cedar Rapids knocks off NTDP
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
Lukas Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Steel franchise history
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

All-Tournament Team

Goalkeeper: Noah Erliden, Sweden
Defender: Axel Sandin Pellikka, Sweden
Defender: Cole Hutson, Sweden
Forward: Will Smith, USA
Forward: Dalibor Dvorsky, Slovakia
Forward: Otto Stenberg, Sweden

Most Valuable Player: Will Smith, USA

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
International
Team USA advances to U18 gold-medal game with dominant win over Slovakia
Will Smith recorded a hat trick in Team USA’s 7-1 semifinal win
April 29, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
International
Team USA moves on to semifinals with win over Czechia at U18 Worlds
Ryan Leonard and Will Smith score again as Team USA advances to seminfinals
April 27, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
2019 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship
International
After a golden international hockey career, Megan Bozek plans to enjoy life on the other side of the glass
The two-time Gophers national champion and four-time World Championship gold medalist announced her retirement from international hockey, but stays busy growing the game as a coach and broadcaster.
April 25, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
International
Scores, standouts and leaders from the U18 Worlds preliminary round
Team USA, Sweden lead the way as teams prepare for Thursday's quarterfinals in Switzerland
April 25, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT