Team USA will have a fresh look for the 2023 Women's World Championship

BLAINE, Minn. — The 2023 Women's National Team roster has been set for the upcoming IIHF Women's World Championship in Brampton, Ontario.

The squad has a fresh new look with six newcomers that made the team and will make their debut at the tournament, which is taking place April 5 - 16.

"We're excited with the team we've selected," said the team's head coach, John Wroblewski, in a release. "We have a combination of experience, skill, and depth, and we're looking forward to the chance to bring a gold medal back to the United States."

The fresh faces on the team include Gabbie Hughes (Minnesota Duluth), Becca Gilmore (PHF), Tessa Janecke (Penn State), Nicole LaMantia (Wisconsin), Abbey Levy (Boston College), and Haley Winn (Clarkson).

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes celebrates after scoring a goal. Hughes would continue on to score a natural hat trick during the game.

Plenty of the roster staples are back once again, such as Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, and Amanda Kessel, among many others.

A few notable players that did not make the team this year include goaltender Maddie Rooney, forwards Grace Zumwinkle, Hannah Brandt, Jesse Compher and defender Jincy Dunne.

Team USA has never finished with less than a silver medal at the Women's World Championship. The Americans currently hold nine gold medals alongside 12 runner-up finishes.

The team will start tournament play on April 5 in a preliminary round match-up against Team Japan at 2 p.m. CT. Games will be broadcast live on the NHL Network. The full schedule for the tournament can be found here .

You can view the entire roster below.