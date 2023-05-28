Team USA upset by Latvia in historic bronze-medal game

TAMPERE, Finland — For the second straight game, Team USA gave up a lead late and allowed an overtime winner in a 4-3 bronze-medal game loss to Latvia at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

The win secures Latvia's first medal in any IIHF event. The Baltic nation's previous best finish at the tournament was seventh.

A day after dropping a shocker to Germany in the semifinals, Team USA allowed two straight goals by Latvia's Kristians Rubins to tie the game with 5:39 left in regulation and win 1:22 into overtime.

Rocco Grimaldi had a pair of goals for the U.S., which outshot Latvia 29-25.