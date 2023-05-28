Team USA upset by Latvia in historic bronze-medal game
The third-place finish earns the first medal for Latvia in any IIHF event. Its previous best finish at the tournament was seventh.
TAMPERE, Finland — For the second straight game, Team USA gave up a lead late and allowed an overtime winner in a 4-3 bronze-medal game loss to Latvia at the IIHF Men's World Championship.
The win secures Latvia's first medal in any IIHF event. The Baltic nation's previous best finish at the tournament was seventh.
A day after dropping a shocker to Germany in the semifinals, Team USA allowed two straight goals by Latvia's Kristians Rubins to tie the game with 5:39 left in regulation and win 1:22 into overtime.
Rocco Grimaldi had a pair of goals for the U.S., which outshot Latvia 29-25.
KRISTIANS RUBINS IN OT TO WIN BRONZE FOR LATVIA! pic.twitter.com/hdN3QomvvM— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 28, 2023
Former Western Michigan Bronco Frederik Tiffels scored the game-winner in OT after the Germans tied the game with 1:23 left in regulation to force extra time.
Johnson has spent parts of the last three decades as team physician for the U.S. National Junior Team at the world juniors tournament
Matt Coronato, Nick Perbix and Cutter Gauthier score as the Americans seek first title here since 1933.
Goal by former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Dylan Samberg at 1:37 of overtime helped give the U.S. the top seed in Group A
ADVERTISEMENT