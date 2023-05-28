Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

International

Team USA upset by Latvia in historic bronze-medal game

The third-place finish earns the first medal for Latvia in any IIHF event. Its previous best finish at the tournament was seventh.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Bronze Medal - United States v Latvia
Latvia players celebrate after winning the IIHF Men's World Championship bronze-medal game against the United States on May 28, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva via Reuters
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 11:26 AM

TAMPERE, Finland — For the second straight game, Team USA gave up a lead late and allowed an overtime winner in a 4-3 bronze-medal game loss to Latvia at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

The win secures Latvia's first medal in any IIHF event. The Baltic nation's previous best finish at the tournament was seventh.

A day after dropping a shocker to Germany in the semifinals, Team USA allowed two straight goals by Latvia's Kristians Rubins to tie the game with 5:39 left in regulation and win 1:22 into overtime.

Rocco Grimaldi had a pair of goals for the U.S., which outshot Latvia 29-25.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
