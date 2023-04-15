Team USA trounces Czechia, will play for gold

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Team USA is advancing to the gold medal game after defeating Czechia, 9-1, in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships at the CAA Centre.

The Americans have played in the championship game in every Women's World tournament since its inception in 1990 and have nine gold and 12 silver medals to their name.

The gold medal game will be played on Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the NHL Network. The Americans will play the winner of Canada and Switzerland. Czechia will play the loser of that game for third place.

In the past two world tournaments, Team USA has taken second place to Canada. The last gold medal for the Americans came in 2019.

Former Golden Gopher Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) put her squad on the scoreboard midway through the first period as she fired a one-timer from the left circle on the power play past Minnesota Duluth netminder Blanka Skodova of Czechia.

Early in the second period, Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) dished the puck over to her teammates Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) and Cayla Barnes (Corona, California / Ohio State), they did a quick back-and-forth in the offensive zone, and the captain then dished the puck backhand over the shoulder of Skodova.

95 seconds later, Knight scored again as she tipped in a shot from Caroline Harvey (Pelham, New Hampshire / Wisconsin) just seven seconds into the squad's third power play of the game. The Czech's made a goaltending switch after this goal, pulling Skodova out of the game and putting in Katerina Zechovska.

University of Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois) gave the Americans a 4-0 lead as Harvey made a pass from behind the Czech goaltender through the crease and into the slot for Murphy to bury it.

16-year-old phenom Adela Sapovalivova netted Czechia's lone goal in the middle of the second frame as she went almost the entire length of the ice by herself and scored on American netminder Aerin Frankel (New York, New York). Sapovalivova earned player of the game honors for the Czechs.

That Czech glimmer of hope was then squashed when Team USA scored yet again on the power play to go up 5-0. Abby Roque scored back door off a beautiful feed from Taylor Heise (Lake City, Minnesota / Minnesota).

And that wasn't even all the scoring in the second period as Amanda Kessel posted her second of the game as she batted a Knight rebound out of the air and into the back of the net. Kessel was named the most valuable player for Team USA in the semifinal.

The Americans scored three more goals for good measure in the third period, two coming from 18-year-old Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Illinois / Penn State) and one from Caroline Harvey.

USA 9, Czechia 1

USA: 1-5-3—9

Czechia: 0-1-0—1

First period scoring — 1. USA, Amanda Kessel (Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey) 11:30 (pp)

Penalties — CZE, Katerina Mrazova (interference) 11:02; CZE, Sara Cajanova (cross-checking) 13:37; USA, Britta Curl (illegal hit) 16:34

Second period scoring — 2. USA, Hilary Knight (Barnes, Abby Roque) 24:22; 3. USA, Knight (Harvey, Barnes) 25:57 (pp); 4. USA, Abbey Murphy (Harvey, Alex Carpenter) 28:13; 1. CZE, Adela Sapovalivova (Mrazova, Cajanova) 31:31; 5. USA, Roque (Taylor Heise, Haley Winn) 35:00 (pp); 6. USA, Kessel (Knight) 38:19

Penalties — CZE, Andrea Trnkova (tripping) 25:50; CZE, Dominka Laskova (illegal hit) 33:23; USA, Barnes (holding) 39:52

Third period scoring — 7. USA, Tessa Janecke (Hannah Bilka, Harvey) 42:50; 8. USA, Janecke (Heise, Winn); 9. USA, Harvey (Kessel) 54:08

Penalties — CZE, Michaela Pejzlova (illegal hit) 46:56; USA, Lacey Eden (hooking) 49:43

SOG: USA, 10-20-15—45; CZE, 8-2-5—15

Goalie Saves: USA, Aerin Frankel 8-1-5—14 (1GA); CZE, Blanka Skodova 9-6-0—15 (4GA); CZE, Katerina Zechovska 0-9-12—21 (5GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 3-6; CZE, 5-10

Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 4-5; CZE, 0-3

Referees — Kelly Cooke, Cianna Lieffers

Linespeople — Anna Hammar, Tiina Saarimaki

Attendance — 2663