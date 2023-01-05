SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

International

Team USA starts hot, ends cold in semifinal loss to Canada in World Juniors

The Americans score two goals early in the first period but that isn't be enough to topple rival Canada. Team USA is now slated to play in the bronze-medal game against Sweden.

FloSports: FloHockey U18 Five Nations Cup
U.S. goaltender Trey Augustine (1) makes a stop against Sweden during the U-18 Five Nations Tournament on Nov. 12, 2022, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.
Kimberly Moss / USA Today Sports
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 04, 2023 10:05 PM
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Team USA had an electric start against rival Canada in the 2023 IIHF World Junior semifinals, but luck for the Americans would run dry after the first 15 minutes of the match.

Canada's Connor Bedard scored at the end of the first frame to cut into a 2-0 lead then the Canadians would score five more unanswered goals throughout the next two periods to win Wednesday's semifinal matchup 6-2.

Minnesota Golden Gopher Logan Cooley scored just over a minute into the game while teammate Kenny Connors doubled the lead about nine minutes later.

University of North Dakota standout Jackson Blake did score a goal for the U.S. in the middle period, but it ended up being called back after review for goaltender interference. A second goal was disallowed later on in the game, this time to Rutger McGroarty , also due to goaltender interference.

Team USA outshot Canada by a 45-37 margin. Trey Augustine stopped 31 of 36 shots on net while Thomas Milic stopped 43 of 45 for the Canadians.

Joshua Roy led Team Canada with two goals and two assists.

Team USA will now play in the bronze medal match against Sweden. Canada will play Czechia for gold. Both games are Thursday in Halifax.

The Americans placed fifth at the last World Junior tournament in 2022. The team currently owns five gold medals, two silver and six bronze titles.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
