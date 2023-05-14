Sponsored By
International

Team USA scores seven unanswered goals in win over Hungary at Men’s World Championship

Nick Bonino scored twice and Rocco Grimaldi records three-point game as Team USA rolls to 7-1 victory

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
Nashville Predators center Rocco Grimaldi (23) works with the puck against Dallas Stars defenseman Ben Lovejoy (21) during the first period in Game 5 of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 20, 2019, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:31 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — Team USA trailed Hungary early in Sunday’s contest at the IIHF Men’s World Championship.

However, the Americans responded with seven unanswered goals and saw the floodgates open over the final 20 minutes en route to a 7-1 win.

With the win, Team USA is off to a 2-0 start and has outscored its first two opponents 11-2.

Istvan Sofron gave Hungary a 1-0 lead just 4:07 in and the Americans struggled to get much going on their first few shifts.

However, Alex Tuch — who scored twice in Friday’s 4-1 win over Finland — tied the game just two minutes later and Nick Bonino gave Team USA its first lead of the day late in the opening period.

Bonino's goal served as the eventual game-winner and the left-shot forward wasn’t done for the day either. Bonino — who was named the U.S. Player of the Game — made it a 3-1 game 3:29 into the second, stuffing home a Conor Garland feed for a power-play goal.

Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 midway through the second with a breakaway goal and Team USA tacked on a trio of third-period goals from Connor Mackey, Rocco Grimaldi and Luke Tuch.

Grimaldi continued his strong start to the tournament with a goal and two assists and was one of three USA players to record a multi-point game, along with Bonino (2-0-2) and Garland (0-2-2).

Besides the early goal, Cal Petersen shut it down the rest of the way and finished with 13 saves in the win.

Team USA look to win its third straight Monday against Germany. Monday’s game is set for a 8:20 a.m. CDT faceoff and will be televised on NHL Network.

USA 7, Hungary 1

USA 2-2-3 – 7
Hungary 1-0-0 – 1

First Period
HUN: Istvan Sofron (Bence Szabo, Istvan Bartalis), 4:07
USA: Alex Tuch (Rocco Grimaldi), 6:16
USA: Nick Bonino (Rocco Grimaldi), 18:38

Second Period
USA: Nick Bonino (Conor Garland, Scott Perunovich), 3:29, PP
USA: Cutter Gauthier (Matt Coronato, Lane Hutson), 13:39

Third Period
USA: Connor Mackey (Mikey Eyssimont, Conor Garland), 1:23
USA: Rocco Grimaldi, 4:04
USA: Luke Tuch, 16:57

SOG: USA 10-19-21 – 50, Hungary 7-3-4 – 14

Power Plays: USA 1-2, Hungary 0-0

Saves: Cal Petersen, USA, 13; Dominik Horvath, Hungary, 43

Attendance: 5,258

Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
