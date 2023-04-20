Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Team USA scores four power play goals in victory over Latvia in U18 Worlds

The Latvians took seven minor penalties and one major in the opening round game of Group B play at the 2023 IIHF U18 Worlds.

Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
Oliver Moore (Mounds View, Minn.) skating in warm-ups at the 2022 USHL Fall Classic as the USNTDP prepares to take on the Omaha Lancers.
Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 11:55 AM

BASEL, Switzerland — Team USA took advantage of Latvian penalty trouble in the opening round game of Group B play at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland. The Americans came away with a 7-1 victory after scoring four times on the power play.

U18 SCORES

Thursday
Sweden 8, Canada 0
USA 7, Latvia 1
Slovakia vs. Czechia
Finland vs. Switzerland

Although the USA came out with a big win on Thursday, it took them a while to get adjusted to IIHF play. Latvia outshot the Americans in the first period, 11-7, and the score was an even 0-0 after the first 20 minutes of the match.

Unfortunately for Latvia, they couldn't keep that score even in the second frame as it took three minor penalties and one major for cross-checking.

Team USA opened scoring on the man-advantage as Minnesota commit Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) found himself all alone in the right circle where he sniped the puck past netminder Aksels Ozols. Boston College commit Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) doubled the lead as his shot from the high slot beat Ozols clean on the very next power play opportunity. Will Smith (Lexington, Mass. / Boston College) made it 3-0 before the end of the second period as he tipped in a puck off a shot by Leonard.

Latvia made a goaltending change early in the third, going from Ozols to Nils Maurins. The Americans didn't have any trouble adapting to that though as Oliver Moore (Mounds View, Minn. / Minnesota) saw Maurins lose his balance in the crease and took advantage to shoot into a wide open net, again, on the power play. Smith then potted his second of the game just a few minutes later during a 5-on-3 opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latvia's lone goal of the game came shorthanded on a breakaway from Valters Niedrajs.

Sal Guzzo (Old Tappan, N.J. / Harvard) and Zach Schulz (South Lyon, Mich. / Wisconsin) each added goals of their own late in regulation for a final score of 7-1.

Trey Augustine (South Lyon, Mich. / Michigan State) made 19 saves on 20 shots on goal. Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky (Warroad, Minn. / Northern Michigan) earned some minutes in goal late in the third period and he stopped all four shots he faced.

020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0278.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky making case to be Minnesota's top goaltender
The senior netminder is a candidate to be Warroad's first-ever Frank Brimsek Award winner.
February 08, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Defenseman Darels Uljanskis earned player of the game honors for Latvia while forward Ryan Leonard earned the honor for the USA after posting a goal and two assists. Cole Hutson (North Barrington, Ill. / Boston University) and Zeev Buium (Laguna Niguel, Calif. / Denver) had the highest time-on-ice stats with 19:36 and 19:14, respectively.

Latvia and USA are in Group B preliminary round play alongside Finland, Norway, and host-country Switzerland. America will play Norway next on Saturday, April 22 at noon central time. Latvia will play Finland at 9 a.m. CT Friday.

USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
International
U18 World Championships Preview: What you need to know and who to watch for
As the U18 Worlds get underway Thursday in Switzerland, take a team-by-team look at some of the top prospects in this year's event
April 20, 2023 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

USA 7, LATVIA 1

USA: 0-3-4—7
LATVIA: 0-0-1—1

ADVERTISEMENT

First period scoring — None.
Penalties — LAT, Krists Retenais (delay of game) 2:21; USA, Salvatore Guzzo (tripping) 13:43; USA, Drew Fortescue (tripping) 16:32; LAT, Darels Uljanskis (holding) 17:50

Second period scoring — 1. USA, Cole Eiserman (James Hagens, Cole Hutson) 20:59 (pp); 2. USA, Ryan Leonard (Gabe Perreault, Casey Terrance) 30:05 (pp); 3. USA, Will Smith (Leonard, Hutson) 34:15
Penalties — LAT, Davids Livsics (boarding) 20:47; LAT, Rauls Ozollapa (boarding) 28:08; LAT, Valdis Dommers (tripping) 37:36; LAT, Markuss Streikiss (cross-checking - major penalty) 39:43

Third period scoring — 4. USA, Oliver Moore (Hutson, Eiserman) 40:22 (pp); 1. LAT, Valters Niedrajs (Marks Mezins) 41:43 (sh); 5. USA, Smith (Perreault, Leonard) 44:05 (5-on-3); 6. USA, Guzzo (Danny Nelson, Aram Minnetian) 54:15; 7. Zach Schulz (Moore, Terrance) 55:29
Penalties — LAT, Martins Slogs (interference) 43:10; USA, Fortescue (tripping) 48:08; USA, Leonard (hooking) 57:24; LAT, Bench Minor (too many men) 59:45

Penalties-minutes: USA, 4-8; LAT, 8-39
Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 4-7; LAT, 0-3

SOG: USA, 7-15-14—36; LAT, 11-3-10—24

Goalie Saves: USA, Trey Augustine 11-3-5—19 (1GA); USA, Hampton Slukynsky 0-0-4—4 (0GA); LAT, Aksels Ozols 7-12-1—20 (3GA); LAT, Nils Maurins 0-0-9—13 (4GA)

Referees: Geoffery Barcelo, Riku Brander
Linesmen: Markus Merk, Tobias Nordlander

Attendance: 810

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
International
Hilary Knight's 100th Women's Worlds point wins gold for Team USA
Team USA's captain notched a hat trick in the Women's World Championship gold medal game to become the first player to earn 100 career points in tournament history.
April 16, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A skater from Team USA deflects a shot while multiple players from both teams react in the background.
International
Team USA trounces Czechia, will play for gold
The Americans will play in the gold medal game on Sunday, April 16. Three different skaters netted two goals each in the semifinal win on Saturday.
April 15, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Member of the Ukraine's men's ice hockey team Krivoshapkin reacts during a friendly game against Hungary at the Miskolc Ice Hall, in Miskolc
International
Ukraine ice hockey team, dodging air raids, play on 'to show we're still alive'
Players coming from Ukraine have trained in tough conditions, with several ice rinks destroyed or damaged and air raid alerts interrupting practice. Several players left to join the army.
April 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey-Japan at USA
International
Special teams is key in victory for Team USA in Women's Worlds quarterfinals
Germany played well but simply wasn't able to keep up with the American power play and penalty kill at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.
April 13, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT