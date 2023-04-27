Team USA moves on to semifinals with win over Czechia at u18 Worlds

BASEL, Switzerland — Team USA is moving on after a 4-1 win over Czechia on Thursday morning at St. Jakob Arena in Basel.

With the win Team USA is just two wins away from a gold medal and will play Saturday in the semifinals.

Team USA is headed to the #U18MensWorlds semifinal on Saturday!@BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/UOsdkSKxEx — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 27, 2023

After scoring 37 goals over their first four games, the Stars and Stripes found themselves in a rather low-scoring contest.

Team USA put together another dominant performance and held a 52-12 shot advantage in the win. However, they were able to get just two shots past Czechia goaltender Michael Hrabal over the opening 40 minutes and four on the day.

Will Smith gave Team USA a 1-0 lead 12:54 into the contest, putting a rebound past a sprawling Hrabal. Ryan Leonard then doubled the lead 9:07 into the second period and the Americans took a 2-0 lead into the third.

Smith and Gabe Perreault — who picked up an assist on the first goal — both bumped their tournament-leading point total to 16, which is just five away from Nikita Kucherov’s single-tournament record.

Leonard also ranks second in the tournament with seven goals while Smith is just one behind.

However, things got interesting as Czechia’s Dominik Petr cut the lead in half with 9:14 left in regulation. Petr’s goal came just seconds after the teams had skated 4-on-4 as he fired home the rebound of an Eduard Sale shot.

After having comfortable leads over their first four games, Team USA found itself in a dogfight, despite the massive advantage in shots and possession. But a pair of late goals quickly changed the complexion of the game.

Danny Nelson buried a Beckett Hendrickson feed with 5:53 left and Will Vote added an insurance marker 56 seconds later, giving their side some breathing room late and securing the 4-1 win.

Team USA held Czechia to just three third-period shots and Trey Augustine was good when tested, earning his fourth win of the tournament. Hrabal made 48 saves in the loss as Czechia is now eliminated.

Team USA will await its next opponent as three other quarterfinal games take place Thursday — Finland vs. Slovakia, Canada vs. Switzerland and Sweden vs. Latvia.

With a win in Saturday’s semifinal, Team USA will play for a gold medal on Sunday – something the Americans haven’t won since 2017.

USA 4, Czechia 1

USA: 1-1-2 – 4

Czechia: 0-0-1 – 1

First Period

USA: Will Smith (Cole Hutson, Gabe Perreault), 12:54

Second Period

USA: Ryan Leonard (Zachary Schulz), 9:07

Third Period

CZECHIA: Dominik Petr (Eduard Sale, Jakub Stancl), 0:46

USA: Danny Nelson (Beckett Hendrickson), 14:07

USA: Will Vote (Hutson, Oliver Moore), 15:03

SOG: USA 19-18-15 – 52, Czechia 5-4-3 – 12

Penalties-minutes: USA 1-2, Czechia 3-6

Power plays: USA 0-2, Czechia 0-0

Saves: Trey Augustine, USA, 11; Michael Hrabal, Czechia, 48

Attendance: 654