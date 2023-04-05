Team USA has strong start to 2023 Women's World in win over Japan

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Japan may have scored first in the preliminary round matchup but the Americans went on to score seven straight unanswered goals in their 7-1 victory on Wednesday, April 5 at the CAA Centre in Brampton in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.

Japan's lone goal of the game came halfway through the first period as Team USA's Rory Guilday (Chanhassen, Minn.) turned the puck over behind the American goal which resulted in an easy pass from Remi Koyama up to Haruka Toko in the slot to score.

The Americans responded quickly with a goal from Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Mich.) to put themselves on the scoreboard and they were great from there on out.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel (New York) made 12 saves on 13 shots while Japan played both Miyuu Marushara (32 saves) and Riko Kawaguchi (20 saves) in net. Team USA outshot Team Japan, 59-13.

Veteran players Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) and Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.) had the highest points total of the game with three a piece. Golden Gophers Taylor Heise (Lake City, Minn.) and Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.) both netted a goal in the preliminary round matchup.

The Americans will face-off against Switzerland for their next game at 10 a.m. CT Friday. The game will be streamed live on the NHL Network.

Japan will play Czechia on at 2 p.m. CT Thursday. That will be Czechia's first game of the tournament. To view a complete schedule of the Women's Worlds, click here .

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, France lost to Finland, 14-1, and the Canadians are set to take on Switzerland later on. Group A at the tournament consists of the USA, Japan, Canada, Czechia, and Switzerland, while Group B is comprised of Finland, France, Sweden, Hungary, and Germany.

USA 7, JAPAN 1

USA: 2-2-3—7

JAPAN: 1-0-0—1

First period scoring — 1. JPN, Haruka Toko (Remi Koyama) 8:14; 1. USA, Megan Keller (Taylor Heise, Tessa Janecke) 9:29; 2. USA, Alex Carpenter (Cayla Barnes, Hilary Knight) 14:44 (pp)

Penalties — USA, Savannah Harmon (interference) 5:40; JPN, Akane Shiga (tripping) 13:59; JPN, Makoto Ito (hooking) 16:13

Second period scoring — 3. USA, Carpenter (Amanda Kessel, Knight) 21:52; 4. USA, Heise (Rory Guilday, Caroline Harvey) 22:43

Penalties — USA, Harvey (high-sticking) 37:46

Third period scoring — 5. USA, Hannah Bilka (Harvey, Haley Winn) 45:07; 6. Abbey Murphy (unassisted) 54:16; 7. USA, Knight (Winn, Carpenter)

Penalties — None

SOG — USA 23-22-14—59; JPN 4-4-5—13

Goalie Saves — USA, Aerin Frankel 3-4-5—12 (1GA); JPN, Miyuu Msauhara 32/36 (4GA); JPN, Riko Kawaguchi 20/23 (3GA)

Power-play goals-opportunities — USA 1-2; JPN 0-2

Penalties-minutes — USA 2-4; JPN 2-4

Referees — Agnese Karklina, Cianna Lieffers

Linespeople — Tiina Saarimaki, Justine Todd

Attendance — 894