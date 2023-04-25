Team USA finishes U18 Worlds preliminary round 4-0 after dominant wins over Finland, Switzerland
Will Smith records five-point night and eight players light the lamp in 8-4 win over Finland; Cole Eiserman and Ryan Leonard steal the show in 10-0 win over Switzerland
BASEL, Switzerland — Drew Fortescue opened the scoring 15 seconds into the contest and the onslaught of American goals continued in Team USA's 10-0 win on Tuesday over Switzerland at St. Jakob Arena.
With the win, Team USA finishes the preliminary round a perfect 4-0 and secures the top spot in Group B.
Fortescue's goal was the first of four first-period strikes for the Americans as Cole Eiserman scored twice and Ryan Leonard netted his fourth of the tournament. Eiserman leads the tournament with eight goals and has lit the lamp 68 times this season overall.
Leonard, a likely first-round pick in this summer's NHL Draft, gave USA a 3-0 lead late in the first. He scored a power-play goal in the second and completed the hat trick 6:37 into the third period. The Boston College commit has six goals and 13 points through Team USA's first four games of the tournament.
Leonard also added two assists in the win and was named Team USA's Player of the Game.
With 10 goals Tuesday, Team USA has scored 37 through its first four games — including a pair of double-digit performances as Team USA also hung 12 on Norway. Sweden is the next closest with 18.
Gabe Perreault extended the lead to 5-0 just 49 seconds into the second period, taking a Will Smith feed and burying it past Christian Kirsch. Perrault and Smith both had four-point games with a goal and three assists.
Perreault increased his NTDP single-season point record to 129 with his four points while Smith's four-point effort was his fourth multi-point game of the tournament. The Perreault-Smith-Leonard line combined for 13 points Tuesday and has 43 (16-27-43) in the tournament.
Smith's goal made it 7-0 just one minute into the third period. Team USA scored within the opening minute of all three periods and held Switzerland to just four shots over the final 40 minutes.
Leonard, Zeev Buium (penalty shot) and Oliver Moore tacked on third-period goals, extending the lead to 10-0. Trey Augustine earned the win with 13 saves and gave way to Colorado College commit Carsen Musser in the third period.
Team USA will open the quarterfinals on Thursday and its opponent will depend on the rest of Tuesday's results. Team USA is searching for its first gold medal since 2017.
USA 10, Switzerland 0
USA: 4-2-4– 10
Switzerland: 0-0-0 – 0
First Period
USA: Drew Fortescue (Ryan Leonard, Cole Hutson), 0:15
USA: Cole Eiserman (James Hagens, Will Vote), 16:11
USA: Leonard (Zeev Buium, Will Smith), 16:27
USA: Eiserman (Vote), 19:07
Second Period
USA: Gabe Perreault (Smith, Leonard), 0:49
USA: Leonard (Perreault, Carey Terrance), 11:56, PP
Third Period
USA: Smith (Perreault, Hutson), 1:00
USA: Leonard (Smith, Perreault), 6:37
USA: Buium, 7:52, Penalty Shot
USA: Oliver Moore (Ryan Fine), 15:32
SOG: USA 13-9-12– 34, Switzerland 10-3-4– 17
Penalties-minutes: USA 3-6, Switzerland 2-4
Power plays: USA 1-2, Switzerland 0-3
Saves: Trey Augustine, USA, 13; Carsen Musser, USA, 4; Christian Kirsch, Switzerland, 24
Attendance: 2,091
Smith's five-point night leads Team USA to win over Finns
BASEL, Switzerland — Behind a five-point night from Will Smith and eight different goal scorers, Team USA improved to 3-0 in pool play Sunday afternoon with a dominant 8-4 win over Finland.
It’s the third consecutive win and the third consecutive offensive outburst for the Stars and Stripes, who have lit the lamp 27 times through their first three games.
"We loved the way the guys played, seeing the consistent responses that we had," said head coach Dan Muse. "Finland is a great team, it’s not supposed to be easy. But our staff believes in our group and their response tonight was great to see."
Oliver Moore and Aram Minnetian gave Team USA an early 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of quick goals 1:04 and 3:45 into the contest. The goal was the third of the tournament for Moore, who has 30 goals and 71 points on the season.
However, Finland erased the two-goal deficit with a pair of goals late in the opening period. That started a swing of back-and-forth action as Cole Eiserman and James Hagens found the back of the net in the second, only to be answered by Finland’s Kasper Halttunen.
Halttunen is an interesting name to follow for this summer’s draft while Eiserman (2024) and Hagens (2025) look to be two of the top prospects in their respective draft classes.
Team USA also had a goal waved off in that stretch but continued to generate chances and pressure in the offensive zone.
Smith gave Team USA another two-goal lead with 1:06 left in the second period and defenseman Carey Terrance extended the lead to three, burying a tic-tac-toe power-play goal exactly three minutes into the final frame.
Smith picked up an assist on Terrance’s goal, his second of four on the night. The Boston College commit and potential top-five pick in this summer’s NHL Draft was named the Player of the Game for his performance.
"We've seen (Finland) a bunch over the last two years,” Smith said. “We kind of have a little rivalry versus them. We know they're a contender. So we made sure we want to make a statement here."
Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, two fellow Boston College commits and top draft prospects, tacked on third-period goals while goaltender Trey Augustine made 27 saves and picked up his second win of the tournament.
Perreault also added three assists and increased his NTDP single-season point record to 125.
Team USA (3-0) will finish pool play against the host Switzerland. Tuesday’s game is set for 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. CDT) at St. Jakob Arena and will be televised on NHL Network.
USA 8, Finland 4
USA: 2-3-3 – 8
Finland: 2-1-1 – 4
First Period
USA: Oliver Moore (Ryan Fine), 1:04
USA: Aram Minnetian (Will Smith, Gabe Perreault), 3:45
FIN: Konsta Helenius (Aron Kiviharju, Rasmus Kumpulainen), 13:58
FIN: Arttu Alasiurua (Kasper Halttunen, Helenius), 19:22
Second Period
USA: Cole Eiserman (Cole Hutson, James Hagens), 3:58, PP
USA: Hagens (Will Vote), 8:22
FIN: Halttunen (Emil Kuusla, Tom Leppa), 13:19
USA: Smith (Zeev Buium), 18:54
Third Period
USA: Carey Terrance (Perreault, Smith), 3:00, PP
FIN: Jesse Kiiskinen, 3:10
USA: Perreault (Smith, Ryan Leonard), 15:14
USA: Leonard (Perreault, Smith), 19:01
SOG: USA 11-10-12 – 33, Finland 11-9-11 – 31
Penalties-minutes: USA 4-8, Finland 3-6
Power plays: USA 2-3, Finland 1-4
Saves: Trey Augustine, USA, 27; Eemil Vinni, Finland, 25
Attendance: 1,442
