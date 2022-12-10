SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Team USA beats Canada East in World Junior A Challenge pre-tournament warmup

Andover native Garrett Schifsky of the Waterloo Black Hawks had a pair of goals to lead the Americans to victory in their lone pre-tournament exhibition game.

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-09 -Exhibition 3 - Canada East vs USA duri
Prior Lake's Alex Bump, seen here during the 2022 MSHSL state hockey tournament, finished with a pair of assists in a warmup before the World Junior A Challenge Friday in Cornwall, Ontario.
Contributed / Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
December 09, 2022 11:20 PM
CORNWALL, Ontario — Five Minnesotans got on the scoresheet and the trio of Garrett Schifsky (Andover), Alex Bump (Prior Lake) and Sam Rinzel (Chanhassen) combined for two goals and seven points in Team USA's 6-1 victory over Canada East in a pre-tournament exhibition Friday at the Cornwall Civic Complex before the start of the World Junior A Challenge.

Schifsky, a Michigan commit, scored goals in the second and third periods and helped build a 4-0 lead for the Red, White and Blue before Canada East could get itself on the board. Both of the former Andover Husky's goals — two power-play tallies — came off assists from Bump (Vermont | Omaha Lancers) and Rinzel (Minnesota | Waterloo Black Hawks).

Tanner Ludtke (Elko | Omaha) of the Lincoln Stars scored a shorthanded goal and Joe Palodichuk (Cottage Grove | Wisconsin) added a tally in the third period to extend the State of Hockey's influence on the exhibition affair.

Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble (Fargo Force) opened the scoring for the U.S. 67 seconds into the game. The lone goal of the opening frame for either team was assisted by Denver commit Garrett Brown (Sioux City Musketeers) and Northeastern commit Ryan St. Louis (Dubuque Fighting Saints).

Quinn Finley (Wisconsin|Madison Capitols) added the sixth goal for Team USA late in the third with assists from Palodichuk and Schifsky. Team USA outshot Canada East 46-25 and went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Matthew Cato of the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Trenton Golden Hawks added the lone goal for the Canadians.

Up Next

Team USA opens preliminary play at the World Junior A Challenge with a matchup against Canada West Sunday, Dec. 11 at Cornwall Civic Complex. The Americans will also play Sweden, Canada East and Latvia in preliminary play. The semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 17, and the final is set for Sunday, Dec. 18.

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
