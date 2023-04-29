Sponsored By
International

Team USA advances to U18 gold-medal game with dominant win over Slovakia

Will Smith recorded a hat trick in Team USA’s 7-1 semifinal win

20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
Will Smith recorded a hat trick Saturday in Team USA's 7-1 win over Slovakia. Smith leads the tournament with 19 points.
Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:36 AM

BASEL, Switzerland — It’s been the theme all tournament and Saturday was no different.

Team USA’s electric offense can — seemingly — score at will, and they showed it again Saturday in a dominant 7-1 semifinal win over Slovakia.

With the win, Team USA will face either Canada or Sweden Sunday in the gold-medal game at the U18 World Championship. Team USA is vying for its first gold medal in the event since 2017 and its 11th all-time.

Will Smith scored three of Team USA’s first four goals and bumped his tournament-leading point total to 19 on Saturday. Smith’s nine goals are tied with USA teammate Cole Eiserman — who also scored in Saturday’s win for a share of the tournament lead.

The Boston College commit gave Team USA a 1-0 lead 4:16 into the contest when he took a Gabe Perreault feed and walked in all alone.

Cole Hutson doubled the lead later in the period when he cut down the right side and put a shot through Slovakia goaltender Samuel Urban.

Hutson, one of the top 2024 NHL Draft prospects on the blue line, recorded his 66th point of the season on the goal — a new single-season NTDP record.

Up 3-0 after 20 minutes, Team USA continued to pour it on with two goals in the opening minutes of the second period, including Smith's third of the night.

The Americans fired 23 shots at Urban in the first and another eight in the second, forcing Slovakia to make a change between the pipes.

Dalibor Dvorsky, another top prospect for this summer’s draft and one of the top offensive threats in the tournament, cut the lead to four midway through the second period with his seventh of the tournament.

That was as close as Slovakia would get.

Danny Nelson and Eiserman delivered a pair of late third-period goals and Trey Augustine made 27 saves between the pipes, securing the 7-1 win.

Team USA outshot Slovakia 50-28 in the contest and 11 different American players registered at least a point. Team USA has scored 48 goals through six games.

Sunday’s game gets underway at 12 p.m. CDT and will be televised on NHL Network.

USA 7, Slovakia 1

USA: 3-2-2 – 7
Slovakia: 0-1-0 – 1

First Period
USA: Will Smith (Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard), 4:16
USA: Cole Hutson (Oliver Moore, Drew Fortescue), 14:18
USA: Smith (Perreault, Zeev Buium), 19:26, PP

Second Period
USA: Smith (Hutson, Leonard), 0:50
USA: Sal Guzzo (Danny Nelson, Fortescue), 3:44
SLOV: Dalibor Dvorsky (Adam Cedzo, Juraj Pekarcik), 11:16

Third Period
USA: Nelson (Aram Minnetian), 17:15
USA: Cole Eiserman (Minnetian, Guzzo), 18:45, PP

SOG: USA 23-9-18 – 50, Slovakia 8-15-5 – 28

Penalties-minutes: USA 4-8, Slovakia 33

Power plays: USA 2-4, Slovakia 0-3

Saves: Trey Augustine, USA, 27; Samuel Urban, Slovakia, 24; Lukas Fursten, Slovakia, 19

Attendance: 2,475

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
