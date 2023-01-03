Team USA advances to semifinals in huge 11-1 victory over Germany

MONCTON, New Brunswick — Team USA shows little to no weakness in 11-1 quarterfinal victory over Germany.

The decisive win was the squad's biggest game point-wise so far in the 2023 World Junior Tournament.

Minnesota Golden Gopher Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh) had a four-point game, tallying three goals and an assist for the Americans.

Logan Cooley with the net-front presence and a hat trick 👏 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/hYtun66ADG — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 2, 2023

UMass defender Ryan Ufko (Smithtown, New York) lead the blue line with five assists in the match to be named Team USA's Player of the Game.

North Dakota's Jackson Blake (Fargo) scored his first goal of the tournament while teammates Jack Peart (St. Cloud State / Grand Rapids, Minn.) and Luke Mittelstadt (Minnesota / Eden Prairie, Minn.) held strong on defense and tacked on assists in the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson Blake taking his time and finding his slot 👏 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/AibhSjgJ0G — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 2, 2023

Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota / Chaska, Minn.) had another big game for Team USA, posting a goal and two assists. Former Gopher Chaz Lucius (Grant, Minn.) also had two assists in the 11-1 win.

Trey Augustine (US NTDP / South Lyon, Mich.) and Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit / Shelby Township, Mich.) both played in goal for the Americans, stopping a combined 21 of 22 shots on goal. USA lead Germany 41-22 in total shots.

Germany's lone goal came from Luca Hauf , a shorthanded tally late in the third period.

In the other quarterfinal matchups, Sweden tops Finland, 3-2, while the Czechs trounce the Swiss, 9-1. The semifinal games are set to be played on Jan. 4 in Halifax.