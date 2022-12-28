SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Strong second period pushes Slovakia past Team USA in World Junior Championship preliminary round play

By The Rink Live
December 28, 2022 05:58 PM
MONCTON, N.B. — Three second-period goals and a defensive battle down the stretch were enough for Slovakia to claim a hard-fought 6-3 win against the United States Wednesday in front of 6,438 spectators at the Avenir Centre for preliminary round play of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The victory was the sixth all-time for the Slovakians against the U.S. at the World Juniors and first since a 3-2 preliminary round win in 2018. Team USA is now 14-6 in meetings against Slovakia at the tournament.

After the Slovakians opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, U.S. forward Tyler Boucher equaled the contest with a goal at 4:42 of the first period. Slovakia challenged to contest that Boucher's tangle with Slovakian goalie Adam Gajan was enough to prevent the netminder from making the stop, but the call on the ice was confirmed and Slovakia was assessed a delay of game penalty as a result of the incorrect challenge.

The Americans capitalized on the ensuing power play with a goal from Michigan's Gavin Brindley , a 2023 NHL Draft prospect, to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Lane Hutson and Charlie Stramel assisted on the goal.

Trailing by a goal coming into the second, Slovakia took control of the game in the middle period to flip a one-goal deficit to a two-goal lead in 20 minutes on goals from Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar. The U.S. killed off a five-minute boarding major given to Kenny Connors , who was also handed a game misconduct for his hit along the U.S. bench, but it wasn't able to get anything past Gajan in the Slovakian net.

Gajan — who has played for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL and the Chippewa Steel in the NAHL this season — stopped 33 of 36 U.S shots on net for Slovakia.

The U.S. pushed late in the game, with Tyler Boucher adding his second goal of the game with just under five minutes to play in regulation off assists from Cutter Gauthier and Logan Cooley, but Gajan and the Slovakian defense stood tall to seal the win. An empty-net goal for Alex Ciernik sealed the win for Slovakia with 1:17 to play.

Team USA will play its next game against Switzerland on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m. in Moncton before wrapping up preliminary round play against Finland on New Year's Eve.

