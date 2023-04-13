Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Special teams is key in victory for Team USA in Women's Worlds quarterfinals

Germany played well but simply wasn't able to keep up with the American power play and penalty kill at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.

A hockey player shoots the puck from down on one knee.
USA forward Kelly Pannek (12) shoots the puck against Japan in the second period at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.
Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 3:13 PM

BRAMPTON, Ontario — A dominant performance on special teams gives the USA a 3-0 victory over Germany on Thursday, April 13 in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship quarterfinals at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

The Americans advanced on to the semifinal round where they will face off against Czechia, who defeated Finland 2-1 earlier in the day. Germany will play the Finn's for a chance to compete for fifth place.

Team USA opened scoring with less than a minute remaining in the first period. Former Golden Gopher Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) tapped in a rebound off a shot from Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin / Pelham, New Hampshire) on the power play to put their team on the board.

The Americans doubled their lead in the middle frame — again on the power play — as Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas), who recently announced her transfer from Boston College to Ohio State , blasted a one-timer from the circle that went past German netminder Sandra Abstreiter (Providence College).

After going two for three on the power play earlier in the match, Team USA then decided to score a shorthanded goal midway through the third period. Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minnesota) won a puck battle and dished it over to Hayley Scamurra (Williamsville, New York) who skated down the ice for a 2-on-1 with teammate Abbey Murphy (Minnesota / Evergreen Park, Illinois). Murphy then shot it once, got her own rebound, and then buried it past a sliding Abstreiter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abstreiter was the player of the game for Team Germany after stopping 49 of 52 shots on goal. Aerin Frankel (New York, New York) earned the honor for the Americans after posting an 18-save shutout.

USA 3, Germany 0

USA: 1-1-1—3
Germany: 0-0-0—0

First period scoring — 1. USA, Amanda Kessel (Caroline Harvey, Alex Carpenter) 19:05 (pp)
Penalties — USA, Abbey Murphy (hooking) 2:18; USA, Gabbie Hughes (hooking) 16:15; GER, Celina Haider (hooking) 18:34

Second period scoring — 2. USA, Hannah Bilka (Haley Winn, Abby Roque) 32:39 (pp)
Penalties — GER, Haider (tripping) 25:18; USA, Hilary Knight (slashing) 26:39; GER, Tabea Botthof (delay of game) 31:43

Third period scoring — 3. USA, Murphy (Hayley Scamurra, Lee Stecklein) 47:56 (sh)
Penalties — USA, Cayla Barnes (interference) 41:02; USA, Carpenter (roughing) 46:29

SOG: USA, 20-18-14—52; GER, 2-10-6—18
Goalie Saves: USA, Aerin Frankel 2-10-0—18 (0GA); GER, Sandra Abstreiter 19-17-0—49 (3GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 5-10; GER, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 2-3; GER, 0-5

ADVERTISEMENT

Referees: Elizabeth Mantha, Shauna Neary
Linespeople: Jessica Chartrand, Zora Gottlibet

Attendance — 1,375

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey-Switzerland at Canada
International
USA comes back from being down two goals, loses to Canada in nine-round shootout
The Americans were down by two with less than a minute left in regulation but came back to tie things up at 3-3. Team Canada eventually won the game after a nine-round shootout.
April 11, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A Finnish player shoots the puck in a game.
International
USA defeats Czechia, Hungarian skater suspended at Women's Worlds
The U.S., Canada and Finland are still undefeated in the tournament
April 10, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
USA's Abbey Murphy skates during a Team USA practice
International
Team USA's record-breaking goal just 7 seconds in leads to 9-1 win over Switzerland
Golden Gopher Abbey Murphy scored a goal just seven seconds into the match, which is officially the fastest goal scored in Women's World Championship history.
April 07, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A skater from Team Japan shoots the puck in front of the Team USA bench.
International
Women's Worlds Notebook: Germany and Hungary come up with big wins, Japan proves it can skate with anyone
Skaters with WCHA ties give Germany a 6-2 upset win over Sweden. Hungary defeats France. Japan gets better each and every game.
April 07, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT