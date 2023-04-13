Special teams is key in victory for Team USA in Women's Worlds quarterfinals
Germany played well but simply wasn't able to keep up with the American power play and penalty kill at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.
BRAMPTON, Ontario — A dominant performance on special teams gives the USA a 3-0 victory over Germany on Thursday, April 13 in the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship quarterfinals at the CAA Centre in Brampton.
The Americans advanced on to the semifinal round where they will face off against Czechia, who defeated Finland 2-1 earlier in the day. Germany will play the Finn's for a chance to compete for fifth place.
Team USA opened scoring with less than a minute remaining in the first period. Former Golden Gopher Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) tapped in a rebound off a shot from Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin / Pelham, New Hampshire) on the power play to put their team on the board.
POWER PLAY GOAL! @usahockey ’s @amandakessel28 picks up the rebound and buries it! @usahockey leads 1-0 against @deb_teams #WomensWorlds #USAGER pic.twitter.com/6flcyIdD62— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 13, 2023
The Americans doubled their lead in the middle frame — again on the power play — as Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas), who recently announced her transfer from Boston College to Ohio State , blasted a one-timer from the circle that went past German netminder Sandra Abstreiter (Providence College).
After going two for three on the power play earlier in the match, Team USA then decided to score a shorthanded goal midway through the third period. Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minnesota) won a puck battle and dished it over to Hayley Scamurra (Williamsville, New York) who skated down the ice for a 2-on-1 with teammate Abbey Murphy (Minnesota / Evergreen Park, Illinois). Murphy then shot it once, got her own rebound, and then buried it past a sliding Abstreiter.
USA SCORES SHORT HANDED !@Abbey18Murphy— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 13, 2023
grabs her own rebound and buries it!
USA leads 3-0 over @deb_teams #WomensWorlds #USAGER pic.twitter.com/80kYfksxyu
Abstreiter was the player of the game for Team Germany after stopping 49 of 52 shots on goal. Aerin Frankel (New York, New York) earned the honor for the Americans after posting an 18-save shutout.
USA 3, Germany 0
USA: 1-1-1—3
Germany: 0-0-0—0
First period scoring — 1. USA, Amanda Kessel (Caroline Harvey, Alex Carpenter) 19:05 (pp)
Penalties — USA, Abbey Murphy (hooking) 2:18; USA, Gabbie Hughes (hooking) 16:15; GER, Celina Haider (hooking) 18:34
Second period scoring — 2. USA, Hannah Bilka (Haley Winn, Abby Roque) 32:39 (pp)
Penalties — GER, Haider (tripping) 25:18; USA, Hilary Knight (slashing) 26:39; GER, Tabea Botthof (delay of game) 31:43
Third period scoring — 3. USA, Murphy (Hayley Scamurra, Lee Stecklein) 47:56 (sh)
Penalties — USA, Cayla Barnes (interference) 41:02; USA, Carpenter (roughing) 46:29
SOG: USA, 20-18-14—52; GER, 2-10-6—18
Goalie Saves: USA, Aerin Frankel 2-10-0—18 (0GA); GER, Sandra Abstreiter 19-17-0—49 (3GA)
Penalties-minutes: USA, 5-10; GER, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 2-3; GER, 0-5
Referees: Elizabeth Mantha, Shauna Neary
Linespeople: Jessica Chartrand, Zora Gottlibet
Attendance — 1,375
