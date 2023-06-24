Skaters look to impress at national girls 16/17 camp in Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio — Some of the top skaters in the country will be participating in the USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 16/17 Player Development Camp in Oxford, Ohio for a chance to advance on to the prestigious Under-18 Select camp later on in the summer.

These camps are essentially a long tryout process for the U18 Team USA squad which will be heading to the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championships in Switzerland this winter. Many college coaches and scouts will be present at the camp to recruit future players for their respective programs.

Skaters from the 2006 and 2007 birth years will be competing on and off the ice in Oxford at Miami University with scrimmages starting on Sunday, June 25. Camp will end on Thursday, June 30. You can view the full game schedule here . The athletes who are selected to advance on to the U18 Select camp will return to Oxford in mid-July.

View the graphic below to see rosters for each of the teams at camp, including each skaters current team affiliation and if they have a college commitment already or not.