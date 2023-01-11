Shorthanded Canadians top USA in final preliminary round matchup at U18 Women's Worlds

OSTERSUND, Sweden — A shorthanded Canadian squad topped Team USA 3-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the final preliminary round matchup of the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships.

Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and previous total-points leader Alex Law . Law was suspended one game by the IIHF for slew-footing in Canada's match against Sweden.

Captain Joy Dunne (St. Louis, Mo. / Ohio State) lit the lamp for Team USA in the middle of the second period. Cassie Hall (South Lyon, Mich. / Wisconsin) won a faceoff and Dunne immediately scooped up the puck and shot five-hole on the Canadian netminder.

From the draw ➡️ to the net!



Captain Joy Dunne puts @usahockey in front!🇺🇸#U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/6Yv26SbvMd — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 11, 2023

Canada answered less than 90 seconds later. Caitlin Kraemer (Kitchener, Onatario / Minnesota Duluth) buried a rebound from teammate Charlotte Pieckenhagen's (Toronto / Wisconsin) shot that developed on an original 2-on-2 opportunity.

The Canadians doubled their lead late in the period after a couple of quick passes found Emma Pais (Kenora, Ontario / Colgate) in front of the net to backhand the puck past netminder Annelies Bergmann (Lancaster, Pa. / Cornell).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third period, Bergmann flew far out of the crease to try and stop a grade-A chance from the Canadians but the rebound took an awkward bounce and ended up behind the goaltender, eventually bouncing into the net around a scrum of skaters. The goal was under review for a long amount of time but it was determined that the puck did indeed cross the line. Kraemer was credited with the point.

Team USA was awarded a penalty shot in the middle of the final period after an infraction from Emma Venusio (Toronto / Wisconsin). Cassie Hall took the shot but lost control at the last second and couldn't get the puck past netminder Hannah Clark (Oshawa, Ontario / Minnesota).

WCHA Minnesota earns commitment from Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins goaltender Hannah Clark Clark, a 5-foot-9 goaltender, posted a .955 save percentage with the Dolphins last season and was also a member of the U18 Team Canada roster for a three-game series against the USA in August.

The Americans pulled their goaltender late in the game but couldn't produce any more offense.

It was an overall disjointed game from Team USA. The squad was outshot by a 35-11 margin.

Canada officially finishes as the first-place team in Group A, with the Americans finishing second. Sweden finishes third and Finland is fourth in the group.

In Group B, Czechia is in sole possession of first place, followed by Slovakia, then Switzerland, and lastly, Japan.

The U.S. will play in the semifinal games on Jan. 14 with a time and opponent, TBD. Sweden will play Slovakia and Finland will play Czechia in the quarterfinals on Jan. 12.

Canada 3, USA 1

ADVERTISEMENT

USA: 0-1-0

CAN: 0-2-1

First period scoring — None

Penalties — CAN, Eloise Caron (holding) 5:19; USA, Maggie Scannell (illegal hit) 14:25; USA, Annelies Bergmann (roughing - served by Sammy Taber) 17:40

Second period scoring — 1. USA, Joy Dunne (unassisted) 31:15; 1. CAN, Caitlin Kraemer (Charlotte Pieckenhagen, Emma Pais) 32:43; 2. CAN, Emma Pais (Pieckenhagen, Abby Lunney) 34:57

Penalties — USA, Lindzi Avar (cross-checking) 24:37

Third period scoring — 3. CAN, Kraemer (unassisted) 43:12

Penalties — CAN, Ava Murphy (hooking) 40:31; CAN, Mackenzie Alexander (hooking) 43:39; USA, Cassie Hall (slashing) 44:31; CAN, Emma Venusio (hooking - penalty shot awarded to USA) 47:18; CAN, Jordan Baxter (cross-checking) 56:26; USA, Molly Jordan (cross-checking) 56:55

Shots on goal — USA: 11 (3: 6: 2); CAN: 35 (11: 13: 11)

Goalie saves — USA: Annelies Bergman 32/35 (3GA); CAN: Hannah Clark 10/11 (1GA)

Players of the game — USA: Joy Dunne (1G); CAN: Ava Murphy