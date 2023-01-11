SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Shorthanded Canadians top USA in final preliminary round matchup at U18 Women's Worlds

Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and leading scorer Alex Law (suspended) in the rivalry game at the U18 Women's Worlds

Team Canada
Team Canada's Alexia Aubin cheers after she assists her teammate Rhea Hicks on a goal against Sweden in the 2022 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 11, 2023 05:01 PM
Share

OSTERSUND, Sweden — A shorthanded Canadian squad topped Team USA 3-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the final preliminary round matchup of the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships.

Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and previous total-points leader Alex Law . Law was suspended one game by the IIHF for slew-footing in Canada's match against Sweden.

a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
International
Hockey Dunne right: Road to U18 Worlds went through Illinois community
Joy Dunne, who trains with East Alton's Elite Hockey School, is a member of the United States Under-18 Women's World Championships team that's playing in Östersund, Sweden.
January 10, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Pete Hayes / The Telegraph, Alton, Ill.

Captain Joy Dunne (St. Louis, Mo. / Ohio State) lit the lamp for Team USA in the middle of the second period. Cassie Hall (South Lyon, Mich. / Wisconsin) won a faceoff and Dunne immediately scooped up the puck and shot five-hole on the Canadian netminder.

Canada answered less than 90 seconds later. Caitlin Kraemer (Kitchener, Onatario / Minnesota Duluth) buried a rebound from teammate Charlotte Pieckenhagen's (Toronto / Wisconsin) shot that developed on an original 2-on-2 opportunity.

The Canadians doubled their lead late in the period after a couple of quick passes found Emma Pais (Kenora, Ontario / Colgate) in front of the net to backhand the puck past netminder Annelies Bergmann (Lancaster, Pa. / Cornell).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third period, Bergmann flew far out of the crease to try and stop a grade-A chance from the Canadians but the rebound took an awkward bounce and ended up behind the goaltender, eventually bouncing into the net around a scrum of skaters. The goal was under review for a long amount of time but it was determined that the puck did indeed cross the line. Kraemer was credited with the point.

Team USA was awarded a penalty shot in the middle of the final period after an infraction from Emma Venusio (Toronto / Wisconsin). Cassie Hall took the shot but lost control at the last second and couldn't get the puck past netminder Hannah Clark (Oshawa, Ontario / Minnesota).

Hannah Clark
WCHA
Minnesota earns commitment from Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins goaltender Hannah Clark
Clark, a 5-foot-9 goaltender, posted a .955 save percentage with the Dolphins last season and was also a member of the U18 Team Canada roster for a three-game series against the USA in August.
October 13, 2022 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The Americans pulled their goaltender late in the game but couldn't produce any more offense.

It was an overall disjointed game from Team USA. The squad was outshot by a 35-11 margin.

Canada officially finishes as the first-place team in Group A, with the Americans finishing second. Sweden finishes third and Finland is fourth in the group.

In Group B, Czechia is in sole possession of first place, followed by Slovakia, then Switzerland, and lastly, Japan.

The U.S. will play in the semifinal games on Jan. 14 with a time and opponent, TBD. Sweden will play Slovakia and Finland will play Czechia in the quarterfinals on Jan. 12.

Canada 3, USA 1

ADVERTISEMENT

USA: 0-1-0
CAN: 0-2-1

First period scoring — None
Penalties — CAN, Eloise Caron (holding) 5:19; USA, Maggie Scannell (illegal hit) 14:25; USA, Annelies Bergmann (roughing - served by Sammy Taber) 17:40

Second period scoring — 1. USA, Joy Dunne (unassisted) 31:15; 1. CAN, Caitlin Kraemer (Charlotte Pieckenhagen, Emma Pais) 32:43; 2. CAN, Emma Pais (Pieckenhagen, Abby Lunney) 34:57
Penalties — USA, Lindzi Avar (cross-checking) 24:37

Third period scoring — 3. CAN, Kraemer (unassisted) 43:12
Penalties — CAN, Ava Murphy (hooking) 40:31; CAN, Mackenzie Alexander (hooking) 43:39; USA, Cassie Hall (slashing) 44:31; CAN, Emma Venusio (hooking - penalty shot awarded to USA) 47:18; CAN, Jordan Baxter (cross-checking) 56:26; USA, Molly Jordan (cross-checking) 56:55

Shots on goal — USA: 11 (3: 6: 2); CAN: 35 (11: 13: 11)

Goalie saves — USA: Annelies Bergman 32/35 (3GA); CAN: Hannah Clark 10/11 (1GA)

Players of the game — USA: Joy Dunne (1G); CAN: Ava Murphy

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
Broten Sabo
NAHL
Broten Sabo has played in Minnesota his entire life, now he's committed to play 3,000 miles away
The Rosemount, Minn., native has played three seasons with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL and just recently committed to play Division I at Alaska-Fairbanks.
January 10, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
January 10, 2023 10:21 AM
NAHL
18-year-old NAHL rookie leads team in scoring, commits to RIT
January 09, 2023 06:25 PM
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Fun weekend back for college hockey, World Juniors recap, whether or not a hockey NIT will happen
January 09, 2023 05:54 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYTRL NEWSLETTER
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Three players in dark blue jerseys with white helmets hug each other.
International
Maggie Scannell's hat trick leads Team USA past Finland in U18 Worlds
Shattuck-St. Mary's forward and Wisconsin commit Maggie Scannell netted three unassisted goals for Team USA in the match-up against Finland.
January 09, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Sweden u18
International
USA earns 6-3 victory over Sweden in first game of 2023 U18 Women's Worlds
A pesky Swedish team proved to be a difficult competitor for the Americans, but Team USA got the win in its opening game against the host country of the 2023 U18 Women's World Championships.
January 08, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Alaska vs Minnesota
International
Chaz Lucius completes hat trick in OT to win bronze for Team USA; Canada takes gold
The former Gopher scored in the extra frame in an 8-7 thriller against Sweden.
January 05, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Team USA
International
U18 Women's World Championship starts this week; can Team USA bring home gold?
The 2023 IIHF U18 Women's Worlds starts in just a few days in Ostersund, Sweden. Team USA took home a silver medal in 2022 after a championship match loss to Canada.
January 05, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf