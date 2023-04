Scores, standouts and leaders from the U18 Worlds preliminary round

BASEL, Switzerland — With Tuesday’s games in the books, the preliminary round is complete at the U18 World Championships.

The quarterfinals will begin on Thursday but before the puck drops, here’s a look back at what’s happened so far.

Group A

Sweden (4-0-0-0)

Canada (3-1-0-0)

Slovakia (2-2-0-0)

Czechia (1-2-1-0)

Germany (0-0-0-4)

Group B

USA (4-0-0-0)

Finland (3-1-0-0)

Switzerland (2-2-0-0)

Latvia (1-3-0-0)

Norway (0-4-0-0)

Scoreboard

April 20

Sweden 8, Canada 0

USA 7, Latvia 1

Slovakia 3, Czechia 2 OT

Finland 4, Switzerland 2

April 21

Canada 8, Germany 0

Finland 5, Latvia 2

Sweden 5, Slovakia 3

Switzerland 5, Norway 0

April 22

Czechia 7, Germany 1

USA 12, Norway 1

April 23

Canada 4, Slovakia 3

Switzerland 5, Latvia 1

Sweden 2, Czechia 0

USA 8, Finland 4

April 24

Slovakia 6, Germany 4

Latvia 1, Norway 0

April 25

Sweden 3, Germany 0

USA 10, Switzerland 0

Canada 8, Czechia 3

Finland 10, Norway 2

What’s on tap

Germany and Norway will meet Thursday before the quarterfinals get underway. Although times aren’t set, Thursday's four quarterfinal matchups are set.



Sweden vs. Latvia

USA vs. Czechia

Canada vs. Switzerland

Finland vs. Slovakia

Individual tournament leaders

Will Smith had a goal and four assists Sunday in Team USA's 8-4 win over Finland at the U18 Worlds. Smith added another goal and three assists on Tuesday and has five goals and 15 points through Team USA's first four games. Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP

Goals

Cole Eiserman, USA, 8

Ryan Leonard, USA, 6

Dalibor Dvorsky, Slovakia, 5

Kasper Halttunen, Finland, 5

Gabe Perreault, USA, 5

Will Smith, USA, 5

Matthew Wood, Canada, 5

Assists

Gabe Perreault, USA, 10

Will Smith, USA, 10

Cole Huston, USA, 7

Ryan Leonard, USA, 7

Aron Kiviharju, Finland, 7

USNTP's Gabriel Perreault skating in warm-ups before the puck drop. Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live

Points

Gabe Perreault, USA, 15

Will Smith, USA, 15

Ryan Leonard, USA, 13

Cole Eiserman, USA, 9

Otto Stenberg, Sweden, 9

Save percentage

Noah Erliden, Sweden, .957

Ewan Huet, Switzerland, .945

Trey Augustine, USA, .921

Michael Hrabal, Czechia, .919

Samuel Urban, Slovakia, .901