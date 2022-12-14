Garrett Schifsky scores twice as US blanks Sweden at Junior A Challenge
Jacob Fowler faces 15 shots in 3-0 victory
CORNWALL, Ontario — Garrett Schifsky (Andover, Minn.) scored two goals and Jacob Fowler stopped all 15 shots he faced as Team USA dominated Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the World Junior A Challenge.
After a scoreless first period, the U.S. (1-1) got on the board early in the second period on a goal by Ethan Whitcomb, assisted by Jake Richard, at 3:44. Schifsky, a Michigan commit who plays for Waterloo in the USHL, then followed with an unassisted goal less than two minutes later to make it 2-0.
Schifsky is making his debut for Team USA during the World Juniors A Challenge this week.
Quinn Finley fed Schifsky for his second goal early in the third period.
The American squad faces Canada East at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday.
