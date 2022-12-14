SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Garrett Schifsky scores twice as US blanks Sweden at Junior A Challenge

Jacob Fowler faces 15 shots in 3-0 victory

RAL_4830.jpg
U.S. goaltender Jacob Fowler stopped all 15 shots he faced against Sweden Dec. 13, 2022 at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario.
Contributed / Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images
By The Rink Live
December 14, 2022 04:37 AM
CORNWALL, Ontario — Garrett Schifsky (Andover, Minn.) scored two goals and Jacob Fowler stopped all 15 shots he faced as Team USA dominated Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the World Junior A Challenge.

After a scoreless first period, the U.S. (1-1) got on the board early in the second period on a goal by Ethan Whitcomb, assisted by Jake Richard, at 3:44. Schifsky, a Michigan commit who plays for Waterloo in the USHL, then followed with an unassisted goal less than two minutes later to make it 2-0.

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
Andover's Garrett Schifsky says playing for Team USA in World Junior A's 'doesn't feel real'
Schifsky is making his debut for Team USA during the World Juniors A Challenge this week.
December 13, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live

Quinn Finley fed Schifsky for his second goal early in the third period.

The American squad faces Canada East at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday.

