Garrett Schifsky scores twice as US blanks Sweden at Junior A Challenge

CORNWALL, Ontario — Garrett Schifsky (Andover, Minn.) scored two goals and Jacob Fowler stopped all 15 shots he faced as Team USA dominated Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the World Junior A Challenge.

After a scoreless first period, the U.S. (1-1) got on the board early in the second period on a goal by Ethan Whitcomb, assisted by Jake Richard, at 3:44. Schifsky, a Michigan commit who plays for Waterloo in the USHL, then followed with an unassisted goal less than two minutes later to make it 2-0.

Quinn Finley fed Schifsky for his second goal early in the third period.

The American squad faces Canada East at 7 p.m. (ET) Wednesday.