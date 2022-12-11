Sam Rinzel says it's an 'extra honor' playing for Team USA in World Junior A Challenge

CORNWALL, Ontario — Sam Rinzel is no stranger to the international stage. The Minnesota commit is making his second debut on the World Juniors stage in Cornwall, Ontario. He was part of the USA U18 team during the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup when they finished fifth.

The Chanhassen, Minnesota, native is in his second season with the Waterloo Black Hawks. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the NHL draft, going 25th overall. He is committed to play for Bob Motzko and the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Kelly Hinseth sits down to check in with Rinzel to hear his thoughts on playing for the U.S.