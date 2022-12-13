Prior Lake's Alex Bump says it’s a 'dream come true' to play for Team USA at World Junior A Challenge

CORNWALL, Ontario — Alex Bump is familiar with more than a few of the guys on the Team USA World Junior A roster. He says playing alongside them for a chance to win a gold medal is a dream come true.

The Burnsville, Minnesota, native is playing in his first international tournament with Team USA. Remembered for his five-goal game while playing for Prior Lake last March in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament, he’s had two successful seasons so far with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. He was named USA Today Hockey Player of the year and was selected in the fifth round of the NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

