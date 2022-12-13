SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

International
News reporting
News reporting
Prior Lake's Alex Bump says it’s a 'dream come true' to play for Team USA at World Junior A Challenge

Omaha Lancers forward put on a show at The Tourney last March and now gets first taste of international play.

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-09 -Exhibition 3 - Canada East vs USA duri
Team USA's Alex Bump (19) celebrates with teammates following a goal Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 against Canada East in a pre-tournament game at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ont. Bump finished with two assists.
Contributed / Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images
By Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
December 12, 2022 10:02 PM
CORNWALL, Ontario — Alex Bump is familiar with more than a few of the guys on the Team USA World Junior A roster. He says playing alongside them for a chance to win a gold medal is a dream come true.

The Burnsville, Minnesota, native is playing in his first international tournament with Team USA. Remembered for his five-goal game while playing for Prior Lake last March in the Minnesota state high school hockey tournament, he’s had two successful seasons so far with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. He was named USA Today Hockey Player of the year and was selected in the fifth round of the NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Click on the video above as Kelly Hinseth checks in with Bump ahead of the World Juniors A Challenge.

